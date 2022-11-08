MADISON COUNTY — A random sampling of Madison County voters indicated that inflation and high gas prices were high on voters' minds in determining how they would cast their ballots, which would lead to a GOP victory in every local contest Tuesday.
”I think that the Democrats in power have done a terrible job with the economy, so whether it’s that or foreign policy, social policy with respect to things that are being taught to kids in school, all of those things to me make the choice in this election very clear,” Anderson resident Matthew Kimberlin said.
“I’m typically a pretty strong Republican anyway, but there was no doubt to me in this election who the right choice was.”
Madison County Republican Chairman Russ Willis said that the "Republican wave" is strong and that he wasn't surprised by the sweeping victory.
"People are realizing that Republicans provide good, sound government," Willis said.
"We had a strong slate of candidates, and the people responded to that. People are tired of what's coming at us out of D.C. and it filters down; a lot of frustration and people wanting a change in the direction we've been going."
Willis added that office holders and candidates on both sides of the aisle in the county are reasonable and sound people and he expects a good transition of leadership.
Nate Graham cast his ballot in Elwood before going to work.
“I try to always vote early, because I don't know when I'll get off work,” he said.
Graham said there were not many options as far as candidates but said a concern was gas prices and the direction of the economy.
Daniel Zink voted in Alexandria.
“There are some issues that would cause me to lean toward the party I want and that has to do with inflation, crime and some more minor issues. Inflation is the big one.”
Ann Yates said she usually likes to vote when the polls first open and then she goes to work as a nurse.
“I did think about voting early, but I like to vote on Election Day,” she said.
Yates said she didn't like what she has heard about inflation, adding it's a worldwide problem and no party is responsible.
“I think there is kind of a trend that concerns me,” she said. “That did sway how I voted. Abortion was an issue. It’s not a choice I would make for myself, but I don't think it's a decision to be made by a legislative body."
There was speculation earlier in the election cycle that the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, triggering near-total bans on abortion in Indiana and other states, would lead to more votes for Democrats.
But that clearly had little bearing on the election Tuesday in Madison County.
Anderson resident Rudy Williams said lack of diversity on the Anderson school board is an issue that motivated him to vote.
“Black and brown are not represented on the board. I think the board should have worked to have some type of subcommittee that would be assisting the board on matters that pertain to the community.”
Mandy Martin said she normally votes early on Election Day.
“I just like to voice my opinion,” she said when asked if there was a particular issue that drove her to the polls.
Martin said she casts a ballot in every election as a result of being raised to always vote.
Madison County Democratic Party Chairman Tim Funk surmised that voters' frustration with high gas prices, blamed on President Joe Biden, influenced many voters to go straight Republican.
"They're thinking that if they get rid of Democrats here in the county that's going to make the gas prices go down, and that's not at all true," Funk said. "The county has nothing to do with those prices."