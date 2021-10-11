ANDERSON — Republican Kyle Pierce has announced his decision to run for a second time against incumbent Democrat Terri Austin in House District 36.
Pierce lost to Austin in 2020, gathering 47% of the vote in the contest that saw the candidates spend a combined $401,201.
Pierce’s campaign reported contributions of $256,057, including $158,948 from the Indiana House Republican Campaign Committee and $63,443 from the Indiana State Republican Party.
Austin was elected to the Indiana House in 2002 and is expected to seek an 11th term next year.
Her campaign in 2020 reported contributions of $147,636, including $16,000 from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education.
House District 36 will undergo changes starting in 2022 as a result of redistricting. It now includes most of Anderson, all of Chesterfield and Union Township plus portions of Adams Township.
“Hoosiers in House District 36 deserve a state representative who will work every day to protect our rights, protect local jobs, focus on attracting high paying industries and fight to cut unneeded government bureaucracy,” Pierce said in announcing his candidacy.
“My experience as former deputy director of the Indiana Medical Device Manufacturers Council, as well as my current and past roles pertaining to the health care industry, will allow me to focus on job creation and health-related issues for Hoosiers starting on day one.”
Pierce serves as secretary of the Madison County Republican Party.
He is a graduate of the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and Ball State University.
