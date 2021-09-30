INDIANAPOLIS — Republican senators overwhelmingly voted down Democratic amendments to Senate and congressional district maps Thursday. Many of the Democratic proposals reflected Hoosier testimony at public hearings or were Hoosier-submitted maps.
Democrats focused on minority populations of interest, aligning with Republican claims of prioritizing communities of interest in their proposed Senate map. Separately proposed amendments would create new districts in Evansville, Fort Wayne and Lafayette/West Lafayette.
Under the Republican proposal, four Fort Wayne districts — none of which is wholly contained within the city — would represent parts of Fort Wayne and spread out into nearby rural counties. The Democrats would have two wholly contained districts inside the city limits.
Sen. Greg Taylor, a Black Democrat from Indianapolis, said that Fort Wayne regularly voted locally for Black politicians and yet their vote was so diluted in the state Senate that they were represented by four white people.
“Since you’ve divided up Fort Wayne, you’ve kept us out of Fort Wayne. You’ve kept the Southside and people of Fort Wayne from having a voice in this legislative body," Taylor said.
Public testimony Monday also targeted Fort Wayne, especially the southern part of the city, which has a significant Burmese and Black population, asking for districts that represented the city as a whole.
“The testimony (on Monday) was that it is represented (in the current 2010 maps) by three senators that don’t represent the voters of Fort Wayne,” Taylor said. “The bottom line is that the people of the southern portion of Fort Wayne are in the same district as somebody who live in a rural (area).”
Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, countered that creating fewer districts would weaken the voices of those members by concentrating their voices in fewer elected representatives. With Fort Wayne as the second-largest city and Evansville as the third-largest city, they needed more representation.
“Why would you want to reduce the influence of the city of Fort Wayne in the Indiana Senate by reducing their voice from four senators to three?” Koch asked Taylor.
Taylor said he felt flabbergasted that Koch wouldn’t recognize that splitting the cities diluted their voting power with rural voters, rather than maintaining seats dedicated to city districts.
In repeat arguments about amendments for Evansville, Indianapolis/Marion County and Lafayette/West Lafayette, Democrats noted that urban and rural voters had different priorities and shouldn’t share representation, which would split their elected lawmakers' focus.
Every Democrat amendment was defeated on a partisan vote, including ones reforming the redistricting process, implementing an independent redistricting commission and creating redistricting standards. The redistricting standards amendment was the lone amendment to receive a Republican vote; Sen. Greg Walker, of Columbus, supported it.
The GOP bill, which includes House, Senate and congressional district maps, will be heard on third reading in the Senate on Friday before moving to the House chamber for a vote that afternoon.
