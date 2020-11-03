RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — As the 6 p.m. witching hour neared, Stephanie Wilson bolted out the door.
Her husband had arrived to relieve her of caring for their 2-year-old and 2-month-old so she could take up her position as the last person in line at the Richland Township Fire Department poll, which would close at 6 o'clock.
“I was excited all day to vote,” she said, knowing she likely could have a wait of as much as five hours in line. “It was a split-second choice not to run out the door or go ahead and do it, so I decided to do it.”
Even though she knew lines would likely be long on Election Day, like they had been for early voting, Wilson was willing to take the risk of waiting.
“There’s just something about voting on Election Day," she said. "It’s more special.”
Joyce Short had watched the traffic from her home across the street from the fire department all day, hoping to find a reasonable time to get in line.
The 33-year resident of the area had never seen it so busy on Election Day. Vehicles parked more than a block away on both sides of the streets and in all directions.
“It took three hours to get people to move their cars,” Short said.
She finally ventured to the poll site about 3 p.m. with her 6-year-old granddaughter, who she thought might get a lesson in civic participation. But with only about an hour to go, she stepped out of line shortly before 6 p.m.to take her granddaughter home and get her out of the chilling night air.
“In all the years that I voted here, I got in within 15 minutes,” she said, noting that she had deliberately waited until Election Day this year to cast her vote.
“I saw the long lines at the courthouse and thought, ‘These people are crazy to wait out here all this time to vote,’” she said of those who opted for early voting.
There were several reasons for the long lines, including the consolidation of polling sites and not moving all the voting machines from another former site to the fire department, Short said.
“I think there’s more people voting, and I’ve seen a lot of younger people out here who think there needs to be a change,” she said.
