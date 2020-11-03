ANDERSON — Republican challenger Elizabeth Rowray opened a commanding lead over three-term incumbent Melanie Wright on Tuesday night in the race to represent District 35 in the Indiana House of Representatives.
With all of Delaware County’s precincts reporting, and with results from 14 of 37 Madison County precincts tabulated, Rowray had nearly 54% of the vote to Wright’s 46% -- a lead of nearly 2,000 votes.
“It’s pretty humbling to see those numbers come in and know that there are people still out there waiting to vote,” Rowray said. “Honestly, I’m commending all those people who are still standing in line right now. Regardless of who comes out of any election, it’s heartening to see that many people standing in line at 10 o’clock at night waiting to cast their vote.”
Wright acknowledged that the results appeared to be trending in the wrong direction for her, but said she wouldn’t have done anything different to get her message across to voters.
“We did every possible thing that we could do to get to this point,” Wright said. “I’m just so proud of the way that we ran our campaign. We know it’s going to be close, so we had to work hard and base everything on those relationships that are so important to me.”
Rowray noted that the coronavirus pandemic made it challenging to connect with voters face to face. She said the biggest issues she heard about from them included the economy, education, and a sense of worry about potential post-election unrest after reports of violence in other cities.
“Obviously COVID prevented practically anyone from running a normal campaign, so it made it really difficult to get out and talk to people,” Rowray said. “I’m just pretty happy that we’re coming in for a landing. There’s going to be some closure here pretty soon. It’ll be a relief to get up tomorrow morning and know which path you’re walking on.”
Incumbent state representatives Terri Austin and Tony Cook appeared on their way to holding their seats as early results in Madison County provided each of them with comfortable leads over their challengers.
In District 36, Austin enjoyed a lead of more than 3,000 votes over her challenger, Republican Kyle Pierce. But like many Madison County residents, she expressed consternation over long lines and hours-long wait times at many polling places. If re-elected, she promised to introduce legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to address issues like the ones that hampered vote counting in several precincts Tuesday night.
“People have never had to wait in line two, three, four hours to vote, and that is criminal,” she said. “I think people are frustrated and that they think government is not working for them. Government can’t solve all our problems, but they sure shouldn’t be a burden or an impediment.”
Cook and Pierce did not return messages seeking comment.
