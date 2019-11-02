ANDERSON — The two candidates seeking the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council know each other well.
This will be the third time incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson and Republican Art Pepelea Jr. will face off for the seat, which has been traditionally held by a Republican.
Four years ago Stephenson upset Pepelea, winning by 40 votes, while Pepelea won the contest in 2011 by 90 votes.
“It’s the rubber match,” Stephenson said.
He said his top priority is safety and quality of life in the district.
“I vote for the good of the city,” Stephenson said. “In the past four years I’ve worked with the administration to double the funding in the budget for removal of blight and the paving of streets.”
He said all of the major streets in the district have been repaved in recent years.
“We need to do a better job of bringing businesses to the north and west sides of the city,” Stephenson said. “That is the big topic that needs to be addressed over the next four years.”
Stephenson added he would like to see a plan for the use of the vacant school properties around the city.
He said the vacant Greenbriar Elementary School could be used as a youth center. The building has a gymnasium and other facilities available.
Pepelea is seeking a fourth term on the council, noting that he was instrumental in bringing the training camp of the Indianapolis Colts to Anderson. For that effort, Pepelea became the only member of the Anderson City Council to be awarded a key to the city.
“Even though I haven’t been on the council, I continue to work for the betterment of Anderson,” he said.
Pepelea said if elected, he wants the city to hire more police and firefighters hired over the next four years.
“I want to work to maintain adequate staffing levels,” he said.
Pepelea also wants to continue repaving the streets in the 5th District, including the streets leading to the administration building of the Anderson Community Schools.
During his time on the council, Pepelea was known for trying to maintain order during the meetings by following the city ordinances and Robert’s Rules of Order.
“I will continue to make sure the meetings are run in an orderly fashion,” he said. “At times it was embarrassing. I will bring peace and order to the meetings and make sure they are run professionally.”
