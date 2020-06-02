ANDERSON — Incumbent Tom Shepherd cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for Madison County surveyor.
Shepherd, who touted several major drainage projects currently underway in the county, outdistanced challenger Lee Walls by more than 2,700 votes in his bid for a second four-year term in the office.
“We’ve got a lot of projects going on,” Shepherd said. “We’ll get them finished. I’m glad I won.”
He added that running a campaign during the coronavirus pandemic forced him to get creative in getting his message out.
“There’s no venue that you can go and talk to people,” Shepherd said. “There’s really no forum, so I think one of the biggest things was what we did through social media.”
Shepherd said the county has performed nearly $1 million in drain repairs over the last year and expressed confidence that those projects would be completed on time and within budget.
“We’ve put nine drains on county maintenance this year that have been overlooked for years,” he said. “We have 11 contractors in the field working on projects.”
Shepherd says the 40 years he spent in the construction business taught him a lot about the nuances of drainage plans and projects, as well as managing the relationships needed to ensure their success. His time in the surveyor’s office, he said, has been marked by progress in improving several drains in the county that he believes were overlooked for years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.