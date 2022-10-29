ANDERSON — The two men hoping to become the next sheriff of Madison County each bring more than 30 years of experience to the job.
Democrat Joey Cole has been a member of the Sheriff’s Department as the county’s DARE officer and has served as a major under Sheriff Scott Mellinger for the past eight years.
Republican John Beeman retired last year after serving three decades with the U.S. Marshal’s office.
Beeman defeated Anthony Emery and Kim Stigall in the May primary election while Cole ran unopposed.
The last person elected sheriff who was not a member of the local department was Republican Bob Baldwin in 1978.
“I’ve been with the department for 30 years,” Cole said. “I have a trustworthy relationship with a lot of the stakeholders throughout the county.
“People can count on me,” he added. “They know me. I know the department and the policies. I served four years on the county council so I know how to work with a budget.”
Beeman said his experience and training makes him qualified for the position.
“I led a multi-agency task force,” he said. “I oversaw 130 prisoners when I was in Fort Wayne as the only officer. I’m qualified and a proven leader.”
Cole said if elected, he wants to make changes in the department in the area of diversity, to provide more training and make sure the department has the most up-to-date equipment.
“I want to create new ways to be able to retain new officers on the correctional and enforcement areas,” he said.
Beeman said if elected, his intention is to take the first 100 days in office to talk with every employee in the department and get their input on needed changes.
“There is a high turnover rate,” he said. “I believe it’s because of a leadership problem.”
The new sheriff will be involved in the construction of a new county jail, with the anticipated work to start in 2023.
“It’s a balancing act,” Beeman said of maintaining the existing facility until a new facility is built. “The biggest challenge over the next 2 ½ years is where to house prisoners during the process.”
He supports a new jail that would include mental health programs and a county morgue.
“As Sheriff Mellinger said, the jail is the largest mental health facility in the county,” Beeman said. “It’s an important part to move people from the criminal justice system to getting mental health treatment. There are partnerships in place now, but we need to make them work better for the county.”
Cole said he’s looking forward to the construction of a new jail for several reasons.
“We need to improve programs for people coming into the jail,” he said. “There are a lot of people fighting addictions and mental health issues. Treatment programs are a starting point.”
Cole said he would not be opposed to adding a morgue to the new facility, having already visiting a facility with a morgue in place.