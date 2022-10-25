ANDERSON — As could be anticipated, the two candidates seeking to become the next Madison County sheriff have spent almost $41,000 on the campaign.
The final campaign finance reports before the Nov. 8 election, covering April-October, were due at the Madison County clerk’s office Friday.
Republican John Beeman, seeking to become the first member of the party to be elected sheriff since 1978, reported expenditures of $15,147.
Beeman’s campaign reported donations of $18,719 and is showing a cash balance of $3,572. The campaign is showing a debt of $10,000, which he's loaned his own campaign.
Local resident Sean Smith has donated $3,000 to the campaign, and George Likens has contributed $500.
Democrat Joey Cole has reported spending $25,781 with contributions of $37,723. The campaign has a balance of $11,942.
Cole’s campaign received a $6,320 contribution from Northwest Towing, $1,500 from Friends of Madison County, $1,000 from the campaign committee of current Sheriff Scott Mellinger and $950 from Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr.
The next highest county race in terms of spending is to fill the vacant District 1 seat on the Madison County Council.
The two candidates have spent a total of $17,565.
Republican Bethany Keller, who defeated incumbent Jerry Alexander in the primary election, has reported contributions of $14,427 and expenditures of $10,806 with a remaining balance of $3,621.
Keller has contributed $8,300 for the campaign and received $3,500 from Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors and $1,500 from Smith.
Democrat Dawn Johnsen reported contributions of $7,273 and expenditures of $6,759 with a cash balance of $514.
Johnson has spent $4,861 of her own money on the campaign.
The two candidates for Madison County Commissioner District 1 have spent a combined $13,097.
Republican Olivia Pratt, who defeated incumbent Kelly Gaskill in the primary election, reported contributions of $16,483 with expenditures of $10,156 leaving a cash balance of $6,327.
Pratt’s campaign has received $6,500 from Friends of Madison County.
Democrat Steve Gaiser reported contributions of $3,171 and expenditures of $2,941 leaving a balance of $230. Gaiser has contributed $2,800 to his campaign.
The two candidates for the District 4 seat on the County Council has spent a combined $8,290.
Incumbent Republican Rob Steele has spent $6,018 and has received $6,240 in contributions, which leaves a balance of $222.
Steele has contributed $4,405 to the campaign and has received a $1,500 donation from Friends of Madison County and $500 from state party Chairman Kyle Hupfer.
Democrat Jerry Burmeister reported contributions of $3,500 and expenditures of $2,272, leaving a cash balance of $1,228.
Burmeister received a $2,500 contribution from the Anderson Firefighters union and contributed $1,000 himself.
Two Democrats, Fred Reese in District 3 and Tim Perry in District 2, did not file a campaign finance report.
Republican Jodi Norrick in District 3 reported spending $6,390 and contributions of $6,307 and is showing a $300 cash balance. The difference in cash balance is from previous contributions.
Norrick has spent $5,099 of her own money on the campaign.
Diana Likens, the Republican incumbent in District 2, reported contributions of $8,405 and expenditures of $4,803, leaving a cash balance of $3,602.
She received a $1,500 contribution from Friends of Madison County and is showing a debt of $9,835. The debt is the amount she loaned her own campaign.