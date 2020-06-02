ANDERSON — With 15 Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District, it turned into a spending race.
And the biggest spender, Victoria Spartz, appeared to have locked up the nomination late Tuesday night, holding nearly a 2-to-1 margin over her closest competitor, Beth Henderson.
GOP State Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer congratulated Spartz on her apparent victory.
“It was a competitive primary with many great candidates, and now we’ll join with Victoria Spartz and ensure this seat stays red in November,” he said.
The final vote tally in Madison County showed Spartz with 40%, to 20% for Henderson in second and 11% for Micah Beckwith in third.
Spartz, a member of the Indiana Senate, spent more than $750,000 of her own funds in securing the nomination.
The crowded field started forming shortly after incumbent Republican Susan Brooks announced she would not seek reelection. Brooks did not endorse a successor in the primary.
Most of the 15 candidates seeking the nomination were based in Hamilton County.
Spartz claimed the front-runner position with the first reported returns followed by Beth Henderson. But none of the Marion County and little of the Hamilton County vote was included as of 9 p.m.
Only 24% of the Hamilton County vote was tabulated, and no vote totals were coming out of Marion County.
With slightly more than 50% of the total vote counted late Tuesday night, Spartz had received 39% of the vote, compared to 19% for Henderson and 13% for Beckwith. None of the other candidates had more than 10% of the vote.
