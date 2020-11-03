ANDERSON — The hotly contested race to fill the vacant 5th Congressional District seat remained close as Election Day votes were tabulated.
Republican Victoria Spartz, Democrat Christina Hale and Libertarian Ken Tucker are vying to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks.
With 57% of the vote counted in the district at press deadline Tuesday, Spartz had received 48.3% of the vote to Hale’s 48.1%. Tucker was a distant third.
The district was last represented by a Democrat, Jim Jontz, from 1987 to 1993. Since then, a Democrat had never gotten more than 40% of the vote in the district until Dee Thornton received 43% in 2018 against Brooks.
Hale defeated Thornton in this year's primary.
Spartz was appointed to the Indiana Senate in 2017 and won the GOP nomination for the 5th District seat against 14 other candidates.
Michael Aciman with the Hale campaign noted there was still a significant amount of the vote to be counted.
“The race is far from over,” he said. “We will be closely watching the results.”
The Spartz campaign could not be reached for comment.
In Madison County, with only 36 of the 111 precincts counted, Hale had 48% of the vote to Spartz’s 45% with Tucker at 5%. According to unofficial returns, 6,380 straight-party ballots were cast for the Republican Party and 5,593 for the Democratic Party.
Hale led in Madison County by 771 votes and was getting support from 75% of the voters in Marion County.
But there were no returns posted from the crucial Hamilton County area as of press deadline Tuesday.
