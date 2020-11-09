WESTFIELD — When Republican Victoria Spartz takes the oath of office to serve in the U.S. House, she will have made history.
Spartz won election to Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Madison County defeating Democrat Christina Hale and Libertarian Ken Tucker.
She will become the first naturalized citizen to serve in the U.S. Congress from Indiana.
Spartz was born in the Ukraine, met her future husband on a train in Europe, and immigrated to Indiana in 2000.
She became a naturalized citizen in 2006 and has become a successful business woman and the mother of two daughters.
During a Thursday press conference, Spartz, who was appointed to the Indiana Senate in 2017 to complete the term of Luke Kenley, said she never expected to serve in the Congress.
“When I came to this country I was young, adventurous and idealistic,” Spartz said, “but I had a wonderful belief in the American democracy and American dream.”
Spartz said she learned a lot from Hoosiers in central Indiana but never thought she would run for office.
“As I got more involved in the community I felt I had to put my money where my mouth was,” she said, laughing. “I ran because I felt I can contribute.
“I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life,” Spartz said. “It makes us stronger and to be more positive. When you’re challenged it makes things better. Everything happens for a reason.”
She received a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the National University in the Ukraine and additional degrees from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
During the campaign Spartz visited all eight counties in the 5th District, a district she called very diverse with lots of different concerns.
“It has the richest county (Hamilton) in the state and the poorest county (Grant) in the state,” she said. “People throughout the district want good jobs, affordable health care and a good educational system.”
Commenting on the long lines and delays across the state and country in counting ballots, Spartz said the process could be better.
“Every state could do better,” she said. “Some of our election boards do have procedural audits.
“It’s extremely important for people have trust in our elections.”
Spartz said state lawmakers need to look at voting systems that are working and adopt best practices for more transparency in the process.
With her election Spartz said she has started the transition process with retiring Rep. Susan Brooks.
“It will take a lot of hard work to organize offices in the district and Washington,” she said. “I will have offices across the district to address constituent problems.”
Spartz said she intends to maintain an office in Anderson as Brooks and former Rep. Mike Pence did.
