ANDERSON — It was a busy Wednesday for Elizabeth Rowray.
In addition to beginning to plan for her new job as the state representative in District 35, she, her husband Rick and their three children all had dentist appointments. Then she spent the afternoon helping her youngest daughter with a school project.
Her 3,200-vote win over three-term incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright was an afterthought for most of the day, but she admitted to feeling overwhelmed with “humbleness and true thankfulness” as she recalled some of her experiences talking with voters Tuesday at polling places in both Delaware and Madison counties.
“It’s a testament to Americans’ resolve to make sure that our voices are heard and our votes are counted,” Rowray said.
Results in several races in Madison County were not fully available until Wednesday morning due in part to lengthy wait times at several polling places, including one where the final vote was reportedly not cast until after midnight. By that point, Rowray had built a nearly 2,000-vote lead from results in Delaware County. She added to that margin overnight in Madison County, where she received 54% of the vote and ended up with a winning margin of more than 1,500 votes.
Rowray said one of her top priorities when the 2021 legislative session opens in January will be to investigate opportunities for the state government to support attracting jobs to the area.
“I thoroughly understand the importance of jobs availability, and especially good jobs being available,” said Rowray, who formerly worked for the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. “I will for the duration of my time at the Statehouse primarily focus on education as well as economic development opportunities for our area. And then I think a sister to both of those issues is the ability of having broadband into our rural areas.”
Although she lives in Yorktown, Rowray said she spent considerable time campaigning in Madison County and vowed to continue doing so as she prepares to represent the area.
“My phone will always be open to any constituent, and at some point, as soon as COVID is lifted and I’m able to be out, then absolutely I will participate in town hall meetings,” she said. “I’ll participate in chamber events and be as available as possible.”
Austin held off a challenge from Republican Kyle Pierce to win a 10th term representing District 36. She said heavy voter turnout Tuesday “shows that people are engaged in this election, and for whatever reason, they feel a need to make their voice heard.”
With the coronavirus pandemic still shadowing the country and with state and local governments grappling with restrictions, Austin was hesitant to speculate on how much work will get done during the upcoming legislative session, but she said issues of economic recovery from COVID would be front and center. She also reiterated her promise to address the issues that led to Tuesday’s long voting lines in Madison County “in some way.”
“We need to figure out what we need to do to make sure this never happens again,” she said.
