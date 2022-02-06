ANDERSON — A first-time candidate is challenging incumbent Republican Mike Gaskill for the party’s nomination in Senate District 25.
Gaskill won election to the Indiana Senate in 2018 and is seeking a second term in the newly drawn district.
Evan McMullen, 28, co-owner of an Indianapolis-based company, has filed for the nomination in the district that now includes all of Madison County and two townships in Hamilton County.
McMullen, a lifelong Republican, worked on state party chairman Kyle Hupfer’s campaign in 2010 and was campaign manager for Darlene Likens' successful run for Madison County commissioner in 2020.
In a statement, Gaskill said it has been an honor to serve county residents in the Senate.
"Four years ago, I promised to oppose tax increases, to protect the lives of the unborn, to support and defend the 2nd Amendment, to promote educational choice for children and their parents, to only vote for balanced budgets and to make government more transparent to Hoosiers."
He is running on a platform to improve economic development and job opportunities in the district.
“When I look at surrounding counties, we have stagnated,” McMullen said Friday. “The difference between the per-capita earnings in Madison and Hamilton counties is eye-opening.”
He said the per-capita income in Hamilton County is approximately $76,000, compared with Madison County’s figure of $26,000 in 2019.
“We need better representation,” McMullen said. “We need to bridge the gap and bring economic and job opportunities to Madison County.”
He said the new 25th District could benefit his candidacy.
“I know he has run countywide and made a career in politics,” McMullen said of Gaskill. “I think when people do a comparison, they will see a difference between us.
“I have been asked by several people to run,” he added. “People have been very disappointed by what is occurring. (Gaskill) tries to exercise authority from Indianapolis to Madison County instead of trying to help the county.”
McMullen said other key campaign issues include education and a need to respect teachers and to make sure the curriculum is grounded in fact.
He also wants to work to ensure that Second Amendment freedoms are protected.
A graduate of Pendleton Heights High School, he attended the Citadel and obtained a law degree at Indiana University.
McMullen doesn’t practice law, but is executive vice president of Utility Systems, Inc.
He is vice president of the board at Paramount Theatre and resides in Anderson.
