ANDERSON — The red wave that carried every Republican to victory Tuesday highlighted a recent trend when it comes to straight ticket voting.
Republican Party candidates had a 4,307 vote advantage through straight party voting, a number that proved insurmountable for Democratic Party candidates.
It used to be that straight party voting was an advantage for Democrats on Election Days.
The trend for the Republican Party started in earnest with the 2016 election and has steadily grown since.
“It reminded me somewhat of 1994,” longtime Democrat and former state Sen. Tim Lanane said Wednesday.
“There has been a couple of elections where the straight party voting is favoring Republicans,” he said. “There definitely is a trend.”
Lanane said for Democrats, that effort has to be made to overcome that trend.
“There is a strategy,” he said. “We need to entice people to look at the candidates. It will take a lot of soul-searching and take time.”
Kevin Sulc, who served as Republican Party chairman from 2001 through 2006, said the trend toward straight party voting for the ticket started slowly.
“At one time, only Dennis Carroll (Circuit Court judge) was the only elected Republican in the county,” he said. “We would win some county offices, and the trend started slowly to pick up.”
Sulc said it basically took 20 years for the trend to change.
“There were a lot of years because of the straight voting for Democrats had the advantage,” he said. “As older people died or moved away, younger people moved in that were more conservative.
“Voters here have changed the way they look at things,” Sulc said. “Population in the southern part of the county and has been largely Republican.”
Lanane said local Democrats need to have quality candidates and the funding to get the message out.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” he said.
Lanane said the national trend is that younger votes were casting ballots for Democrats.
“That’s a good trend for Democrats,” he said. “That’s something we should be focusing on locally.”
Lanane said the issues that resulted in a GOP landslide were the economy, inflation and gas prices.
“The economy was the No. 1 issue,” he said. “The last two weeks hurt us. The gas prices were coming down and then they topped $4 per gallon.”
Lanane said Republicans in control of the Statehouse had numerous opportunities to suspend the gasoline tax in Indiana, which is one of the highest in the nation.
Sulc agreed the key issue for voters was the economy.
“Some voters were motivated by certain cultural issues,” he said. “There are lifestyles we want to live and when that changes, there is a backlash against the party in power.”
Sulc said another change helping the party is early voting and the decline in the number of absentee ballots being cast, which was believed to benefit Democrats.
“That’s no longer a concern,” he said. “The early voting has equalized that.”