ELWOOD – The loss of students and teachers to other districts is the foremost issue on nearly all the minds of the nine candidates hoping to win the three at-large seats on Elwood Community Schools’ Board of Trustees.
This is the second election in which voters will select from an at-large field of candidates, a change made to encourage more people to run.
Chad Bock, Scott Morris, David “Mike” Peterson and Monica Wells are first-time candidates, while Paul “Brent” Kane and Robert B. Savage are the current incumbents. Past board members Stephanie Hoel and Sandra Ratliff are ready to return from service after taking a break, and unsuccessful prior candidate Rob Wright hopes a third time with be the charm.
Chad Bock
Bock, 50, who initially had hoped to join the board a couple of years ago when Nick Oldham stepped down, said the loss of students who have transferred to Frankton and Tipton is visible at the bus stop he used to pass every day to get to his job as a safety analyst.
“Cars lined half the parking lot to pick up kids,” he said. “Last year, the lot was full from end to end.”
The father of an eighth-grader, Bock said his son last year earned the Outstanding Citizen Award at Elwood intermediate School, but he hates getting up and going every day. A son of longtime Alexandria school board member and past president Charles Bock, he said making the schools an enjoyable place is key to keeping students in the district.
“If you talked to him then or now, he will tell you he absolutely hates school. You see the relief in his eyes on Friday afternoon and the anxiety building on Sundays,” he said.
Scott Morris
Morris, 45, who works for the City of Noblesville, is an Elwood graduate who has served in the district as a football and wrestling coach for 15 years.
“I know these kids. I know the families. They need some change in Elwood,” he said.
Like many of the candidates, Morris is concerned about Elwood’s loss of students to other districts.
“We need to make sure that these kids stay in Elwood. We need to make sure the administrators and teachers are on the same page so the kids can get the education they deserve,” he said.
“I’d just love to see our school grow and get some of these kids back, maybe attract people from Noblesville,” he said.
Morris and several of the other candidates pointed to Hinds Career Center, which also serves at least six other districts, as a real opportunity to attract students.
“I went through the Hinds Center myself. It’s a great tool to have on campus for the kids who can’t go to college,” he said. “They need to get these kids more involved in the Hinds Center so the kids can get a job right out of school.”
David ‘Mike’ Peterson
Peterson, 41, a store manager in Noblesville, agrees that Hinds is the district’s shining star.
“It puts a positive face on the school corporation and the program,” he said.
The father of a freshman at the high school and a fourth-grader at the intermediate school, said he wants to be one of the people to carry the message of the district’s successes.
“I should not be one of the people who keeps talking about things,” he said. “I should be a part of the solution and not just talk and try to change things from the inside,” he said.
The teaching staff is central to attracting and keeping families in the district, Peterson said.
I know when I was in school, we had the same teachers. That really helps in building a community. I still have relationships with some of those teachers today,” he said.
Monica Wells
Wells, 38, a physical education and health teacher in Westfield, said she also believes Elwood has entered a decline that leads families to send their children elsewhere.
“We just kind of need to re-brand our school system and bring back our Panther pride,” she said.
That can be done, she said, by establishing unique programs and highlighting those the district already has, including Hinds Career Center.
But the most pressing problem, Wells said, is the loss of veteran teachers.
“We have a number of teachers who are leaving in the middle of the school years, and that concerns me as a parent,” said Wells, whose child’s teacher left before the first nine weeks were complete. “Teachers have told me reasons and I hope I can listen and make change. The number of teachers that have left is crazy.”
Wells said she’s afraid the people replacing the veteran teachers don’t come in with the same skill levels.
“Because we’ve lost teachers, we have had to hire people that are not highly qualified as defined by the State of Indiana,” she said.
Rob Wright
Wright, 49, works in construction and said he almost didn’t run for a third time but is glad he did because he feels it keeps the pressure on the school board to do right by students.
“In a world gone crazy, I’m common sense,” he said.
Wright, who initially was motivated to run because of troubles involving his now-graduated son, said he wants to see greater transparency and accountability from the school district. For instance, he said, he’s had trouble getting information from district officials on the costs of drug monitoring.
“There should be online what we’re paying for things. I want transparency,” he said.
Wright said he’s concerned about the administration at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School.
“The school is being run by the sports department. The athletic director at one time had nine relatives working in that school,” he said.
Wright said he also would like to see more hands-on education, such as that provided at Hinds, and he would like to see a return to cursive writing.
“I’m all for vocational school,” he said. “In fact, I think it should be mandatory to have one year of vocational school so kids have something to fall back on.”
Past board members Hoel and Ratcliff each said they were proud to have earned master board member certification through the Indiana School Boards Association. Together and with another board member, they became a master board, a goal they said they would hope to achieve again if elected.
Stephanie Hoel
Like the others, Hoel, 60, who previously served more than eight years on the board, said attracting students and teachers is necessary for the survival and growth of the city.
“I firmly believe that the health of our school system is vital to the growth of the community,” the retired pre-school teacher said.
The strength of the staff and the reputation of the district was severely diminished by the scandal involving former Superintendent Casey Smitherman, who was at the district for about six months during which she drove away several highly regarded teachers and administrators until she was ousted in January 2019.
But Hoel admits also hearing stories of classrooms out of control.
“When there’s no discipline, that’s going to lead to chaos in the classroom,” she said.
Elwood also needs to beef up its online learning options for emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, if it wants to be able to compete with surrounding districts in attracting and retaining students, Hoel said.
“They should have been prepared for eLearning, and they were not prepared,” she said.
Sandra Ratliff
Like Hoel, Ratliff, 59, who sometimes works as a substitute teacher, served more than eight years on Elwood’s school board.
“I just think I have the experience where maybe I can make a difference,” she said. “I just want to be the voice for the staff and the students and the parents to see what we can do to make sure the students receive a well-rounded education.”
Ratliff said in an effort to get a handle on why the students and staff appear to be leaving, officials will need to do some surveys and use what they learn to combat the issues identified.
“It seems like we are losing more students each year and more staff each year,” she said. “We need to make sure that the kids we have stay, and maybe get some of them back. We can try to make it a place that people want to come to.”
Paul ‘Brent’ Kane
Kane, 54, a past board president who is looking to serve a second term, said he’s most proud of the district’s new curriculum, a new solar power system that keeps electrical costs fixed and fairly new administration put in place during his first term.
“I think their leadership is effective, and I’d like to allow them to so what they were hired to do, which is to improve our educational outcomes, which is why I ran to begin with,” he said. “I think it’s a good team, and the comments I hear from people are positive. I think that the team we have now is accountable and they care deeply not only about the academics but also the social and emotional learning of the students.”
Kane said he is running again because he wants to maintain the district’s forward momentum.
“I believe we’re on to something that’s working well, and I want to keep that working well,” he said.
Robert B. Savage
Savage, 65, a director of risk management, has served eight terms, a total of 32 years on the board. The results of his tenure of which he is most proud include pulling the district through the 2010 financial disaster. He said he believes that can be fixed by keeping and attracting top student-athletes, who typically have highly involved parents.
“We’re not actually losing that many. We’ve gained some,” he said.
But the district seems to take two steps forward and three steps back on several other issues, including continuity in leadership and academic achievement, he said. For instance, the average tenure of a superintendent, who in the past would have considered it a desirable position in which to remain until retirement, has dropped significantly during his tenure.
“That’s the most frustrating thing I’ve dealt with is not having a commander in the middle of a battle,” he said. “We made a lot of progress over the years. Then a new superintendent came in, and it didn’t progress very well.”
