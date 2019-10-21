SUMMITVILLE — A desire to see continued growth and development as well as a sense of community service are themes among the candidates running for a total of three seats on the Summitville Council.
Two at-large positions on the council are up for grabs in the Nov. 5 election. Republican Meylissa Stanley, in her first run for public office, said she sees her campaign for an at-large council seat as an opportunity to get involved in her community. As a school counselor, she said she decided to take to heart the message of responsibility and civic involvement she was delivering to her students.
“We’ve promoted the importance of being a good citizen and the importance of giving back to your community,” Stanley said. “Here I am telling these kids how much community service matters, but if you’re not living it, are you really doing all you can?”
In District 2, incumbent Democrat Michelle Morrison is opposed by Richard Meisner, a Republican who sees some minor issues he believes must be addressed — specifically, looking into the possibility of hiring an additional full-time police officer to move the department closer to “around-the-clock coverage.”
“We’re a small town, and we need to look at trying to get them more resources,” Meisner said. “That could mean hiring one additional officer or even working with the current police department administration and seeing what they need to expand training. It could mean maybe expanding the reserve program. But the idea is just having police presence around the clock.”
The town’s stormwater separation project is another topic that both candidates pointed to as a priority. Last year, Summitville was one of 19 Indiana communities to receive $600,000 in grant money as part of the Stormwater Improvements Program. That project is ongoing, but Meisner wonders if there is more money to be found for similar projects.
“The sewer system has been outdated for many, many years,” he said. “I feel like there’s other grants, other money out there that we can get to add to the sewer project.”
Morrison says she’s pleased with the progress the town has made on several other projects during her four years on the council, particularly the steps the town has taken to eliminate blight.
“When I came on the board, our goal was to get some of the dilapidated houses taken care of,” Morrison said. “To see that progress and to see the citizens responding to it is great. Id’ like to be there to see those (projects) completed.”
