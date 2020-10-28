ANDERSON — The search for a permanent superintendent, diversity in staffing, and equity for students and staff is at the forefront for most of the candidates running for the three seats on Anderson Community Schools’ board of trustees.
Most of the candidates said they would like to see a broad search that includes a national posting of the superintendent’s position as well as community input on the direction of the district and the qualities that person would need to lead the way.
Here is what the candidates said is driving their campaigns to help shape the future of the district:
Position 1
The candidates for this position are newcomer Carrie Bale, who unsuccessfully sought to replace former school board member Ben Gale when he left the board a few years ago, and incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, a retired school teacher with more than 40 years in the classroom.
Bale, 46, said she believes the first thing the board needs to do is develop a clear vision for the district’s future.
“We have board that is leading the school system without a clear vision and plan,” the mother of an ACS sophomore and senior said. “That’s a problem with the board not knowing what they need, so we need to know that before the board brings in someone new to lead the school system.”
Bale, who runs a consulting company helping nonprofits and early childhood programs with goals and board development, said the process for a new superintendent requires transparency on the part of the board. Some members of the community have accused the ACS board of trying secretly in a derailed attempt to make a deal with interim superintendent Joe Cronk to take on the position permanently.
“We need that not to be done in a vacuum so we’re surprised with the outcome at the end,” she said.
Bookhart, 67, who is hoping to secure a second four-year term on the board, has been vocal about opening up the superintendent’s search to candidates from around the nation and to give minority candidates a fair chance to compete in a district where the student population is increasingly non-white.
“If we want ACS to be the best, we have to have the best, and it starts at the top,” he said. “I think there is someone out there who is a very hard worker and knows all the ins and outs.”
Like Bale, Bookhart insists on involvement in the process from a variety of stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers and business leaders, because they may be able to identify needs that aren’t immediately visible to the board.
“I truly, truly, truly, truly want there to be some community involvement in this process. I don’t want just the school board to decide who the superintendent is going to be. That’s what we did last time,” he said.
Position 2
The candidates for this position are political newcomers Andrew Jones, Kellie J. Kelley and Nicole R. Milburn and incumbent Holly Renz.
Jones, 44, said he became interested in running for the ACS board as he spoke to his two children, who are students attending school in the district, about community involvement and wants to set the example.
“The only office I had any experience that would make sense was in education,” he said. “It wasn’t because I felt like I wanted anybody to get out of here.”
Jones, who works for the Indiana Department of Education’s Office of Student Assessment, said though he has heard nothing negative about Cronk, he puts a premium on education training. He also would like to see someone prepared to make a long-term commitment to the community.
“I think it’s very important that a superintendent have experience in education not only in the abstract but also in the classroom,” he said.
In addition, Jones said he is concerned with the steep attrition of students who have chosen to leave in favor of other districts, a problem he believes could be fixed with stronger branding.
“We’ve actually had really good experiences in the public schools,” he said.
Kelley, 50, said she was inspired to run for the school board seat after witnessing some conflicts between officials and the community and believing the board was not as responsive as it could be in the current climate to racial inequities.
“I felt like the current school board was in need of some fresh eyes and become more in tune with who they’re serving,” the health care training consultant said. “There’s a diverse student body that they just aren’t representing. We haven’t seen the schools adapt to the students they are currently serving.”
In terms of a new superintendent, Kelley, who has had children attending schools in the district since 2005, said though the easy thing to do was to hire permanently the person who is shepherding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, what is really needed is someone who can take the schools through a growth plan.
“I definitely think sometimes hiring within can be appropriate, but with that particular position, I think it should be a national, well-thought out search,” she said. “Sometimes we go with the smoothest or easiest choice at the time, and I think our school board fell prey to think and just didn’t think beyond the immediate.”
Milburn, 38, an executive administrator for Tetrasolv Filtration, did not return calls for comment. However, in her response for the Voter’s Guide published Saturday, she said transparency was her No. 1 goal.
“I vow to put our children first and foremost,” she said. “I will listen to my community and their concerns for our school system and create plans accordingly. I want to rebuild the trust between our board, schools and community.”
Renz, 64, said though she was a strong supporter of Cronk initially out of a desire for continuity as the district navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, she is prepared to conduct a search for the superintendent’s position.
“I am totally in favor of a broad-scale search for a new superintendent,” she said.
A registered nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner, Renz said she wants to start the search with community conversations led by a facilitator and involving a variety of stakeholders.
“I think that I would like to know what the community would like and to hear from them first because I think they are going to set the tone for us,” she said.
Renz, whose son graduated from the district, said she would like to step up recruitment of teachers of color, reverse the trend of students leaving the district and hire a communications specialist to develop effective messaging, especially on social media.
“It’s easy for the public to get a skewed idea of what ACS is,” she said.
South Position 1
Regardless of who wins this race, there will be a new board member, replacing Tim Long, who has not attended a single board meeting since before the last time he was elected.
Kenneth Hodson and Liddia Sanglton each are first-time candidates. Tammy Sloss ran unsuccessfully in 2016.
Hodson, 79, said he is looking for loyalty in ACS’s next superintendent.
“I’ve always been loyal to Anderson. I hope we can find someone who can develop that loyalty to Anderson itself,” he said.
Hodson said he believes he knows what students and industry need after retiring with 50 years’ experience as a vocational education teacher and counselor in ACS schools.
“I’m sold on ACS. I want to get the families back, I think we are the best,” he said. “Over the years I have tried several ventures to see if we could retain kids in the schools because I thought we had a pretty good program. A lot of ideas, they would listen but they never moved into making them a reality.”
To that end, Hodson said he would like to see a renewed emphasis on vocational education and the relationships the schools had with local businesses that led to internships, apprenticeships and other opportunities.
“I think we’re missing a real niche with a lot of our families and kids,” he said. “I would like to get that closeness built back again with businesses.”
Like most of the candidates, Sanglton, 41, who has children at the intermediate and middle schools, said she would like the board to conduct a broad search for a new superintendent.
“I think moving forward we definitely need to do a nationwide search for a new superintendent but also include people in the community who qualify for the position. We want to make certain we have the best person in that seat for the kids, for the district,” she said.
A Madison County juvenile probation officer, Sanglton, who also sought appointment to the seat vacated by Gale, said she believes she could help the board evolve into the kind of body that better serves all students.
“I felt the current board did not really represent all of Anderson as far as age and race and individuals who still had children involved so they could base decisions on what would be best for the kids,” she said.
Sloss, 51, said her priorities include finding a superintendent with the right education background and who understands the challenges that come with classroom and curriculum planning, is effective in working with students who have individual education plans and can demonstrate experience in improving equity and inclusion in other schools.
“We also have the highest enrollment of economically disadvantaged students, so I want to see a superintendent that has a high level of experience,” she said. “I want to see someone who has experience in those areas in order to make our schools schools of choice.”
In addition, she would like to explore the feasibility of returning to neighborhood schools or at least replicating their success, helping students access vocational education and get more students involved in enrichment activities.
“With neighborhood schools you had more kids involved in extracurricular and after-school activities, which made the students more likely to participate in educational activities,” she said.
