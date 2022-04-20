About one year ago, Republican Bethany Keller started attending the Madison County Council meetings to learn more about what was going on in the county she calls home.
“I don’t feel like taxpayers are being well-represented right now,” she said.
She feels that some of the recent tax increases have not been in citizens’ best interests.
Long term, Keller said, she would like to see the county invest in more infrastructure, especially in the northern part of the county, such as Alexandria and Elwood.
“I feel like if we upgraded our infrastructure, we could revitalize our small towns and attract more people to live here, and more business would want to be apart of our community,” she said.
Keller said that if citizens want to see a positive change within Madison County, there needs to be a change of leadership. She is running against incumbent Republican Jerry Alexander.
“If they want to see positive change, and they want to see getting (more) services for their tax dollars, then we need a change in leadership,” she said.
Despite being a first-time candidate, Keller has many professional qualities that she feels could easily transfer to being on the County Council.
“My background is in nonprofit management, and so I have experience working with budgets,” she said, noting she also has experience appropriating funds and writing grants.
Alexander is running for re-election because he wants to continue with the work he’s done.
He noted that before he was elected, the county had less than $100,000 in its “rainy day” fund. So it would have to get advance draws on its taxes.
“At the end of this year, the projection is going to be that we’ll have $5,000,000-plus in a rainy day fund,” Alexander said.
He feels that he is the most experienced candidate for the position, not only because he has served on the council but because he also worked for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun.
“I understand the dynamics of governments at all levels.”
He believes that it takes taxes to keep the government functioning.
“I personally am not in favor of raising unnecessary taxes, but I voted for a tax increase on the jail tax because I really believe we needed a jail, and secondly because I believe it was a necessary tax.”