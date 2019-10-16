ANDERSON — Two years ago, Democrat Dee Thornton surprised many political observers by getting 43% of the vote in the heavily Republican 5th Congressional District.
Thornton is one of four announced candidates for the party’s nomination in 2020 following the decision of incumbent Republican Susan Brooks to not seek re-election.
“It’s an open seat, which is supposed to give the challenger a 7% advantage,” Thornton said during a Wednesday interview with The Herald Bulletin. “I lost by 7%. I’m ready to finish the job.”
Thornton said her campaign platform has not changed from 2018.
“I’m not changing my platform,” she said. “A lot of progress has been made, but that there are issues that remain. The question is how to implement change.”
Thornton said the “big five” issues remain to be health care, the environment, gun reform, education and immigration.
“The things we talked about in 2018 there has been very little movement on,” she said. “I’m encouraged because the House has passed 200 bills, waiting on Senate action.”
Thornton said the decision by President Donald Trump to remove troops from Syria was a bad decision and there is bi-partisan support in Congress that it was a bad decision.
“We’re lacking diplomacy on the foreign stage,” she said. “It has been a roller coaster with President Trump. There is a lack of focus on diplomacy and foreign policy.”
Thornton said the goal is to always make trade agreements with other countries better.
She said the proposed agreement with Mexico and Canada produced very few changes from the existing North American Free Trade Agreement.
“There are wage requirements with Canada and Mexico in the new proposed trade agreement, that remains to be seen,” Thornton said. “We need a good trade policy to fuel the economy of the U.S.”
With the Brooks announcement, several people are seeking the Democrat Party nomination in 2020.
“Anyone can run,” Thornton said. “My race showed the 5th District can be won by a Democrat. Because of my race other people are getting in.
“I learned a lot about the district and the voters in 2018 and the political process,” she said. “I hope the voters will reward my efforts.”
