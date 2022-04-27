ANDERSON — The motivations of the Democratic candidates hoping to become the next Anderson Township trustee are the same: All are running because they believe that by holding the office, they can make a positive difference in their community.
Their ideas for achieving that goal differ in the details.
Township residents, according to Norman Anderson Jr., “need people to follow through and act on what’s being told to them.”
Anderson said programs to provide assistance with utilities, offer consistent educational and recreational opportunities for the city’s youth and continue to take on the homeless problem in the community will top his agenda if he’s elected.
“We need to open those channels (of communication) and partner with some things,” said Anderson, who lost a 2019 bid to capture the party’s nomination against incumbent Ollie H. Dixon for the District 4 seat on the Anderson City Council. “Especially with the city, it should be a partnership there. It all goes hand in hand.”
In his first run for elected office, Asauhn Dixon-Tatum sees an opportunity to connect with residents in his hometown. Having played professional basketball overseas, he said he’s found himself in a variety of circumstances that have allowed him to help others — especially youth.
“I just want to make sure that my community knows that I am there for the entire community and that I want to bring in more education programs for the youth — both educational and athletic — more programs for the old, and more assistance programs for the poor,” said Dixon-Tatum.
“There’s a lot of things that I want to change and bring in while also keeping the things that work.”
His mother, Tamie Dixon-Tatum, is running for the District 25 Indiana state Senate seat.
A key plank in the platform of Stephany Mae Stennis, who ran for an at-large seat on the Madison County Council in 2020, is greater public access to the trustee's office. If elected, she plans to offer more convenient hours for residents to take advantage of the office’s resources.
“I am willing to put in the hard work and bring transparency to the trustee's office by collaborating with all elected officials, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, and the people of Anderson Township,” Stennis said. She also vowed to make the office more efficient and meaningfully address issues brought to her by residents.
“I want to serve the people by listening to their concerns and finding viable solutions to those concerns.”
The winner of the May 3 primary will face incumbent Republican Mike Shively in the November general election.