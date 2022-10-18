ANDERSON— Making Madison County something to treasure is something a treasurer aspires to.

Candidates Dan Girt, Republican, and Democrat Devin Scroggins said the treasurer is responsible for raising and keeping track of the county’s revenue, which is often raised by property taxes and investments.

As the current treasurer, Girt said he will have raised nearly $2 million in interest by Dec. 31 this year.

Both candidates reported having financial experience. Girt was self-employed giving for nearly 30 years giving investment advice, among other things. Scroggins was an investment banker for Star Bank.

“While I was an investment banker, I just handled smaller accounts. My market was in Anderson, so, I just dealt with residents of Anderson primarily or the general surrounding area.

Scroggins’ focus was mainly annuities, something conservative that he said anyone could invest in. Annuities are an insurance product used as an investment tool.

As an example, he said if $20,000 is invested over a certain period, it could result in about $30,000 being received in a steady stream of payments or checks as guaranteed income.

Scroggins said working at a bank has given him both negotiation and customer service skills, which are necessary for the treasurer.

He plans to help the county get better rates on its funds. A number are invested in certificates of deposit, which are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Making paying taxes as easy as possible is a goal for Scroggins. One way to do this, he said, would be expanding online payment options.

He said the current treasurer (Girt) recently announced a change of providers for online payments. One result is that taxpayers can no longer make online monthly installment payments on the office’s site. “If I get elected, I know it’s going to be my big focus to bring that back.”

He’d also look into having Apple and Google pay, plus PayPal, on the site as options.

As treasurer, Girt said he’s kept things stable, starting with employees.

“(That’s) very important to the taxpayers, to have people collecting and processing their payments that are friendly and knowledgeable,” Girt said.

“We’ve always gotten our statements out well before the state deadline and this year, we had only about 890 property tax sale properties, compared to almost 1,900 my first year in office. We’ve managed to get properties back on the tax rolls.”

Girt said his career experience qualifies him for this role, especially when it comes to negotiating interest rates.

“One of the things I was able to do was go back to the banks and ask why we weren’t earning more interest,” he said. “I knew who to talk to and the questions to ask, and that’s how I managed to increase our collections (by) 400% in the first year.”

Early voting began Oct. 12 and will continue until noon Nov. 7. For satellite and Election Day voting locations, go to https://mcapi.signaturewebcreations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2022-General-Election-Locations.pdf.

To get more information about candidates, you may consult Vote411.org and enter your location info in the voting guide.