ANDERSON — After any election, the losing party normally does some soul searching.
In the case of last week’s presidential contest, some local voters who cast ballots for President Donald Trump feel that the problems resided with the man and not the message.
The Trump campaign has filed at least seven lawsuits in battleground states challenging ballot counts and alleging widespread voter fraud — claims that have thus far been found to be without merit. The sense among some in Madison County who voted for the president is that, while the lawsuits should be allowed to proceed through the court system, they offer no real chance of changing the outcome and preventing Democrat Joe Biden from taking the oath of office in January.
“I think he’s grasping for straws,” said Jeff Green, a FedEx courier who lives in Anderson. “It’s something I’ve never seen or heard of in our lifetime, that a president would go this route to try to win. (Trump) just won’t take a loss for a loss.”
Others point to Republicans’ resounding success down the ballot as evidence that the party’s core message of fiscal responsibility, less regulation and lower taxes resonated with voters. The GOP captured every statewide office on the ballot and increased its supermajority in the Statehouse, as well as sweeping all 10 county-level races on the ballot locally.
“The government that’s closest to you is the most important,” said Amanda Bergfield, a bookkeeper who lives in Lapel. “They’re the ones who are making decisions that impact you daily – not that national and federal people don’t do that, but sometimes it takes a while to affect us. So I think in Indiana and even in Madison County, it was a giant red wave, so I think the messaging is right.”
Native Hoosier Mike Pence’s presence on the presidential ticket translated into another reason for the Republicans’ success in Indiana, according to other voters. In 2016 Pence became the first person from the state to appear on a presidential ticket since Dan Quayle in 1988.
“Pence is still very well liked in Indiana,” said Evan McMullen, who owns a utility service business in Castleton. “Even if you disagreed with him as governor, it was fantastic to see somebody from Indiana represented on the ticket again.
“I think that’s where you saw the majority of the (GOP) support coming from. It wasn’t necessarily just Trumpian support, but it was, we appreciate what Mike Pence is doing, and we don’t want to see Joe Biden.”
At the national level, several pundits expect a defeated Trump to remain a force in Republican Party politics. But some local voters seem uncertain about whether that is the best path for the party to take.
“Trump got most of those people elected, so they kind of owe him,” said Steve Jones, an IT consultant who lives in Anderson. “As long as Republicans hold the Senate, we’ll be fine. It appears we have the Supreme Court safe for any major deals that go on. If we lose the Senate, the country’s in trouble.”
