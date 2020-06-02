ANDERSON — Voting at several precincts throughout northern Madison County was described as steady by poll workers as county residents voted Tuesday in the primary.
None of the poll workers reported any problems.
Kelly Rush, an inspector in Elwood where eight precincts are voting, said there were people standing in line at 6 a.m. to cast their ballots.
“It has been very steady,” she said. “I figured we would have a good turnout.”
Rush said there were a lot of absentee ballots cast prior to in-person voting for the primary.
Tim Sosbe at Elwood City Hall said voting has come in spurts, but the turnout was described as “bad” at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Missy Giles, working seven precincts in Alexandria, said the turnout has been good.
“It has been very steady,” Giles said. “There were people waiting in line when we opened.”
She said the Purdue Extension office really helped by opening the 4-H Fairgrounds building for voting.
“We were able to space the voting machines out,” Giles said.
Republican Chuck Dietzen, running for the 5th Congressional District nomination, was campaigning at the Frankton-Lapel administration building.
With 15 candidates seeking the nomination, Dietzen thought the nomination could be won with 20% of the vote.
“I think I will do well in Madison County,” he said.
Republican Jason Childers, seeking the Madison Circuit Court Division 5 nomination, planned to work in Alexandria most of the day with family members working in Pendleton.
He was joined at the site by Democrat Tim Funk, seeking a nomination for Madison County Council at-large.
Funk was campaigning in northern Madison County.
Republican Darlene Likens, running for the District 2 seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners, and Noah Bozell, running for the Coroner nomination, were at the Frankton-Lapel administration building.
None of the people voting were concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, and most were wearing masks.
After leaving the Elwood City Building, Carolyn Haines said she votes every year.
Haines voted in the Republican Party primary but said she used to vote Democrat.
“The way things are going,” she said. “The Democrat Party has changed so much. They don’t believe the same things I do.”
Tracey Jones was casting a Republican ballot in Alexandria and said she votes in every primary.
“I’m interested in all the races,” she said. “I believe if we don’t vote we don’t have a voice. That’s what brings me out each and every time.”
Jerry Byrd, also voting in Alexandria, said he always votes in the primary elections.
“Probably pull a Republican ballot,” he said. “It used not to be normal, but not anymore.
“Not really interested in any race,” Byrd said.
