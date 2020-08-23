ANDERSON — With 20 positions up for election to six local school boards, there are 10 contested races in the November general election.
Filing for a place on the ballot closed Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s Office.
Two incumbents on the Anderson Community Schools board will face opponents in November and a third member of the board, Tim Long, is not seeking another term.
Two candidates are seeking to replace Long in the South District. Long has not attended a school board meeting for several years because of health reasons.
Tammy Sloss ran for office in 2016 against Long and received 34% of the vote.
She is joined on the 2020 ballot by Kenneth Hodson.
Incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart is being challenged by Carrie Bale in the Central District.
Incumbent Holly Renz in the East District is being challenged by Kellie Kelley, Andrew Jones and Nicole Milburn.
In South Madison Community Schools, District 4 incumbent Amy McGinnis is not seeking reelection.
Angela “Angie” Brown, Jeanne Fredericks and Tom Lee Jewell are seeking the position.
Nine candidates are seeking the three seats up for election on the Elwood Community Schools board.
Incumbents Paul “Brent” Kane and Robert Savage are being challenged by Chad Bock, Sandra Ratliff, Stephanie Hoel, Scott Morris, Monica Wells, David “Mike” Peterson and Robert Wright.
Alexandria Community Schools board incumbent Larry Kent Oliver II is being challenged by Carrie Beth Rowland for the District 4 seat.
Amy Bair, seeking a second term from District 1 in Alexandria, is being challenged by Brad Justus.
Tami Bailey-Davis, the incumbent in District 4 on the Frankton-Lapel Community Schools board, is being challenged by George Harrison.
Mary Jo Brunt, the current president of the Madison-Grant United Schools board, is being challenged for the District 5 seat by Corey Sizelove.
