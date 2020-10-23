Daniel Roseberry, 37, of Markleville, may be one of the few undecided voters in the upcoming presidential election.
A project manager for a communications company, he leans conservative in most of his views. He said he hasn’t taken much interest in politics in years past, so he doesn’t feel firmly committed to a political party.
“I typically vote in general Republican, but it’s not exclusive,” he said. “During any election I typically wait until closer. About a month prior to the election, I try to read more into it.”
Roseberry voted for Trump in 2016 and, for the most part, doesn’t regret his decision. But he has no problem admitting the president has his faults.
“I wish he had a filter before he spoke,” he said. “If he had a filter before he spoke, he’d have a lot more respect from people. There’s a lot of things I think he’s done well with.”
Foreign relations is not high on the president’s list of strengths, Roseberry said.
“I think that foreign relations are critical,” Roseberry said. “Even though I voted for Trump, I think that’s something he’s not necessarily thrived in.”
Another issue of which Roseberry has a more nuanced view is taxes.
“Taxes are a tool used for different purposes and there’s a time you need a strong amount of taxes,” he said. “It depends on the climate of the economy.”
What Roseberry is waiting to hear, he said, is the candidates talking about their own strengths rather than tearing each other down.
“There’s more talk about how bad the other person is at the job,” Roseberry said. “What has Biden done? What has Trump done in the last four years? Did he stick true to everything he strove to do? Just because I voted for Trump doesn’t mean I like everything he does.”
