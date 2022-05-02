ANDERSON — The race for Union Township trustee offers a contrast between the two Republican candidates — one a newcomer to local politics, and another who has occupied the office for less than six months after the death of the previous trustee.
Tim Dunham, a local business owner who previously served on the Union Township board, was named by local GOP leaders to serve the remainder of the term of Mike Phillips, who passed away last December. With the township’s new fire territory becoming operational in January, he’s been learning on the job and said maintaining a sense of continuity in the office is important.
“I’ve been on the board for seven years before I took over the trustee’s position, so I’ve been on ground level of starting the territory all the way through to this point,” Dunham said. “It’s something I have firsthand knowledge of.”
Dunham is being opposed by Megan Green, who said she decided to run for the trustee’s position because, with a former firefighter as her father, she believes strongly in supporting the new fire territory.
“The main thing we need to focus on is providing support for the new fire territory,” Green said. “Anything we can do to keep it up and running, and just providing support for the people.”
Dunham said his service on the township board has given him insight into several facets of the fire department’s operations, including budgeting, personnel decisions and other procedures.
“I’m learning so much about the trustee’s position and basically the software we’re using, check writing and so on,” he said. “As far as the fire department, they’ve been great in helping me with getting up to speed and trying to keep up with them.”
Green stressed that if elected, she would prioritize remaining accessible to her constituents.
“I want to be the voice of the people,” she said, “so if there are any concerns the citizens in Union Township have, they can bring that to us and we’ll be able to resolve the issues that they’re seeing.”