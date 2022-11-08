LOGO ELECTIONS

ANDERSON — The Madison County Clerk's office has released unofficial results of Tuesday's election — and Republicans dominated.

GOP victors in countywide races include the following:

• Olivia Pratt, county commissioner

• John Beeman, sheriff

• Linda Smith, clerk of courts

• Dan Girt, treasurer

• Angela Abel, recorder

• Bethany Keller, Diana Likens, Jodi Norric, and Rob Steele, county council

• Kyle Pierce, state representative

Editor's note: The initial version of this article incorrectly indicated that Democrats Terri Austin (state representative) and Fred Reese (county council) had won their races.

