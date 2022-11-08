ANDERSON — The Madison County Clerk's office has released unofficial results of Tuesday's election — and Republicans dominated.
GOP victors in countywide races include the following:
• Olivia Pratt, county commissioner
• John Beeman, sheriff
• Linda Smith, clerk of courts
• Dan Girt, treasurer
• Angela Abel, recorder
• Bethany Keller, Diana Likens, Jodi Norric, and Rob Steele, county council
• Kyle Pierce, state representative
Editor's note: The initial version of this article incorrectly indicated that Democrats Terri Austin (state representative) and Fred Reese (county council) had won their races.