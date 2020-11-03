UPDATE: Voters come prepared for the long wait, dressed for occasion

1 p.m.
Reader Jason Stecher sent in this great photo and message: "This has been the line at Highland MS since 6:30a.m. Almost to CrossSt. #MadCoVotes"
Noon
At 25 weeks pregnant, Sandra Williams already had heard about the four-hour lines at Alexandria's single polling site, the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds, so she came armed with a folding chair shortly after 11 a.m.
"I actually have a sandwich in my pocket, too," she said.
Though the talk of the day has been the presidential election, Williams, 35, said she was more interested in issues closer to home, specifically the Alexandria Community Schools' Board of Trustees races. Her daughter is only 2 years old but will be affected by the decisions made by the people being voted into office now, she said.
"I'm voting for her, for my child," the Alexandria native said.
Williams, Ray and Betty Lane and John Mills were among hundreds of people in the northern reaches of Madison County, including Elwood, Frankton, Orestes and Summitville, who waited for the actual Election Day to cast their votes in spite of the advance reports of anticipated lines. Those waiting burst into applause as those who just cast their votes exited like Olympic runners crossing the finish line.
In a nod to to his Irish/Scottish heritage, Ray Lane, 74, dressed for the occasion in a kilt.
"I always wait till the day that voting is open," he said. "I just feel better about doing it in person."
Mills, 80, a self-described Democrat who was near the finish line after waiting four hours since 7 a.m., was on a mission: to vote for anyone who could get President Donald J. Trump out of office.
"Whoever is running Democrat gets my vote," he said. "I didn't care who was running, but Biden, I think he'd make a good president."
Retired from the U.S. Army and from Firestone, Mills said his wife voted absentee, but he wanted to vote on Election Day.
"My legs are going numb from standing," he said.
— Rebecca Bibbs
10:30 a.m.
Cathy Harlan shared this photo and message with us via email:
8:30 a.m.
There are long lines of people waiting to vote at polling sites throughout Anderson and Madison County.
In most places, people are waiting for more than an hour to cast their ballots.
The line at the Lions Club in Lapel snaked around the parking lot, with the first person having arrived at 5:15 a.m. to cast his ballot.
Ginger Breeck of Lapel said she did anticipate a line but not as long as it was while waiting the polls to open.
“I figured there would be a longer wait than normal,” she said. “I’m usually here at this time, but I figured the wait wouldn’t be too bad.”
Breeck said she plans to vote a split ticket.
Danny Zeller said he expected to see a long line of people waiting to vote in Lapel.
“I did think about voting early, but I farm and was busy at the time,” he said.
Zeller said he probably would vote a straight ticket.
Hillary Eppert was waiting in line with her daughter Emily, who was voting for the first time.
Eppert expected there to be a line and considered voting early but decided it was important to vote Tuesday.
“Normally, I don’t get here this early, but I have to work today,” she said. “With this election, I felt I had to be here.”
Eppert didn’t plan on splitting her ticket.
Emily Eppert, 19, said it was exciting to be voting for the first time.
A student at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, she drove to Lapel on Monday to be able to vote.
Eppert said she was voting a straight ticket.
Holly Miller was voting at St. Matthew Methodist Church and was waiting in line for the first time.
“Normally, we walk right in,” she said. “We got here a little after 6 a.m.”
Miller said they thought about voting early but decided not to because of the lines.
“It’s kind of fun to be here,” she said.
Miller said she planned to split her ticket in the local races.
“The nice thing about living in Anderson is that it’s small enough that you know the people running,” she said.
Ryan Pepmeies didn’t expect to see a long line and anticipated it being much shorter.
“I thought about voting early but decided because of the long lines I would wait,” he said.
Pepmeies said he might split his ticket and was still undecided in several races at the local level.
Chris Fagle of Anderson said she didn’t expect to see a long line at St. Matthew Methodist Church.
“I normally vote at the end of the day and have never had to wait before,” she said. “I anticipated it would be a little busy and would get ahead of it by voting early.”
Fagle considered voting early but her work schedule didn’t provide that opportunity.
She was considering splitting her ticket.
Deanna House arrived at the National Guard Armory at 6:10 a.m. and had to wait to find a parking spot.
“I normally vote this early because I have to be at work by 7:30 a.m.,” she said. “I like the idea of voting on Election Day.”
House said she always votes for the person and not the party.
Kevin Plew normally votes at the National Guard Armory and wasn’t surprised there was a line of people.
“We did think about voting early, but it didn’t fit my schedule,” he said. “I like to vote on Election Day.”
Plew remained undecided on a couple of the local races, but will vote one ticket.
Pam Malywaiko was voting at Main Street Church of God said she normally did vote early in the day.
“I wanted to get my vote in and was surprised at the long line,” she said. “I did consider voting early but heard there were long lines.”
Malywaiko planned to vote a straight ticket.
— Ken de la Bastide, THB
6 a.m.
Polls are now open across Madison County for Election Day 2020. Those who are not among the millions who voted early or by mail will cast ballots in the highly divisive presidential contest as well as state races for governor, attorney general and representatives in Congress and the Indiana Legislature.
Locally, voters must decide on commissioners, school board members and several other contests.
Stay tuned throughout the day for updates from the polls. And follow #MadCoVotes on Twitter for the latest from our reporters.