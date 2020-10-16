ANDERSON – Republican Mikeal Vaughn has spent more money on his campaign for an at-large seat on the Madison County Council than all the others combined.
Campaign finance reports were due at the Madison County Clerk’s office by noon Friday.
Vaughn started the reporting period with a balance of $794 and contributed $19,905 of his own funds to the campaign.
His campaign to date has spent a total of $20,324, leaving cash on hand of $305.
The other four candidates who submitted campaign finance reports have spent a total of $5,670.
Democrat Tom Newman Jr. has contributed and spent $2,700 of his own funds on the campaign.
Republican Ben Gale started the pre-election reporting period with a cash balance of $367 and raised an additional $2,692, of which $1,250 was from his own funds. Gale has spent $1,746 to date and has cash on hand of $1,313.
Democrat Stephanie Mae Finney reported funds of $128 after the primary and has received contributions of $899. She has spent $1,349 on her campaign and has a cash balance of $128.
Incumbent Republican Anthony Emery started the fall campaign with $669 and has received contributions of $1,100.
His campaign has spent $325, leaving cash on hand of $1,444.
Democrat Treva Bostic did not file a report.
The salary for a Madison County Council member is $14,164.
Incumbent Republican John Richwine, seeking re-election to the District 3 seat on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, started the reporting period with $1,778.
His campaign reported contributions of $4,589, including $1,000 from the Citizens for Better Roads political action committee.
Richwine’s campaign has spent $4,147 to date and has a balance of $2,220.
Republican Darlene Likens, seeking the District 2 commissioner position, raised $10,116 for the fall campaign and started with cash on hand of $1,046.
Her campaign has spent $6,688 and has $4,474 remaining. The campaign has a debt of $5,000.
Democrats Lindsay Brown in District 3 and Ollie H. Dixon in District 2 did not file campaign finance reports.
The salary for a commissioner is $42,493.
In the race for Madison County Coroner, the two candidates have spent a combined total of $21,068. The salary is $26,769.
Incumbent Democrat Danielle Dunnichay-Noone started the fall campaign with a cash balance of $357 and has raised an additional $14,519.
Her campaign has spent $11,750, leaving cash on hand of $3,126.
Republican Troy Abbott started with a cash balance of $738 and has received an additional $11,200 in contributions.
His campaign has spent $9,318, leaving a cash balance of $9,620.
