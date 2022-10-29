PENDLETON — South Madison Community Schools’ Board of Trustees is the site of three contested races this election season, including two featuring incumbents trying to hold on to their seats and two in in which it is a certainty there will be someone new.
DISTRICT 1 — ADAMS TOWNSHIP
Kevin T. Ginder, 57, hopes to give Kaye Wolverton, 73, who is seeking a third term, a run for her money.
A first-time candidate who lives in the home once owned by his parents, the Pendleton graduate has a grandson who now attends school in the district
“I feel like it’s my time to pay it back,” he said.
A teacher at the Correctional Industrial Facility, Ginder said his background in education as well as degrees in education and business make him particularly well-suited for the job.
“I know about budgets and things of that nature,” he said.
The issues that drew Ginder into the race are the anticipated growth of the town, which will put population pressure on the schools; attracting and retaining highly qualified teachers; and better communication by the board.
“The development, yes, it’s great for taxes, but we need to make sure it’s enough to take care of our school systems,” he said.
More people means larger class sizes that will need to be managed and the possibility of building onto current buildings or constructing entirely new ones.
“Even if we create more classes, we would have trouble staffing the classrooms,” he said.
A burgeoning population also is likely to bring with it a more diverse group of students, Ginder noted.
“Every child needs to feel welcome in our school system.”
A sixth-generation resident of the area, Wolverton first was elected to the board in 2014, when she said a group of concerned citizens asked her to run. At the time, vocational education was the issue she believed needed her attention.
“I wanted to make sure the girls and the boys could get education and certifications just walking out of high school and go into the business world,” she said. “Since I have been a board member, we have really pushed the trades.”
Among her accomplishments while serving on the board, Wolverton said, are bringing resources to the district. For instance, the businesswoman said, she was able to find a partner to donate 10 Dell computers to the radio program at the high school and a donation of 30 sewing machines while serving on the family committee.
“I really believe that I am for the parents, I’m for the children, I’m for the teachers,” she said. “It’s about the parents and their children. Their voices I want heard.”
Wolverton also takes some credit for working on successful strategies to attract young families with children to the area at a time when the student population was declining.
“We have a lot of young people who work for the schools who have moved out there,” she said.
Wolverton, who said she is the only board member with a child or grandchild in the school system, said she also has helped the school board position itself for the anticipated growth of the town.
“We have classroom space and wouldn’t have to build for several years,” she said. “We’re financially set. We’re doing very, very well.”
DISTRICT 2 — FALL CREEK TOWNSHIP
When Brandon Godbey was in the sixth grade, incumbent Bill Hutton was his teacher.
These days, however, Godbey, 48, stands toe-to-toe with Hutton as he tries to unseat him.
“I said, ‘I just can’t stay on the sidelines anymore,’” the father of four said. “Between my 17-year-old and 7-year-old, I have seen a drastic decline in public education. I have done some research to see whether it was in my head or a reality.”
The research, he said, shows that Indiana’s students are falling behind the nation and the rest of the world.
“I believe that public education has been stuck in a rut,” he said. “I want them to be set up for success. The only way they are going to learn is if we kick it in gear.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting academic slide is another challenge for the school board, Godbey said.
“We’ve never been here before,” he said. “We went through a pandemic, but in my opinion, we are in an epidemic in education. I’ve had first-grade teachers tell me they basically are teaching preschoolers.”
Hutton, 74, who is seeking a fourth term, welcomes Godbey’s challenge.
“His heart’s in the right place,” Hutton said. “We were friend before, we’re friends now, and we’ll be friends afterwards.”
Hutton said he joined the school board because even though he is a retired principal from Pendleton Elementary School, he wanted to maintain contact with the area’s educational process.
“I firmly believe in public education, and this allowed me to still be involved.”
Among the feathers in his cap, Hutton said, is helping to shepherd the district through a budgetary crisis. Of special importance to the Ball State music major at that time was restoration of the fine arts departments so his grandchildren could participate in marching band.
“It’s not as good as I’d like it, but they are better than they were before,” he said.
Hutton said he also is proud of the role he played in building up South Madison’s advanced placement and vocational programs as well as its facilities improvement programs.
“To be able to build the high school expansion without a negative impact on the taxpayers is an accomplishment,” he said.
DISTRICT 3 — GREEN TOWNSHIP
Jon Beatty, 38, started attending South Madison’s school board meetings before the pandemic.
“I thought it was important to be engaged and see what was going on,” the father of three boys said. “I’m just a dad. I’m not a politician. I have a passion for our children.”
But it was the district’s policies on masking that pushed him to throw his hat into the ring. The board at one point lifted its masking restrictions at the insistence of parents but reversed itself a week later at the urging of healthcare officials.
“I saw people doing their best, but I still felt kids were being hurt by it,” he said. “A kindergartner needs to see their teachers’ face.”
Among his larger concerns, Beatty said, is the communication.
“There is just really bad communication from the administration to the parents and the teachers,” he said, “and I am a believer that the people who have broken it can’t fix it. When communication is poor, people assume the worst.”
Beatty, an engineer for the Department of Defense, said he would like to see the district continue the advancements it has made in vocational education. That will help both the businesses and the students who can leave school and enter immediately into well-paying jobs.
“I want to bring back a real focus on the trades,” he said. “This whole funneling all kids into college is not the healthiest system.”
Retiree Mark Thompson, 77, came to Pendleton in the 1969-70 school year to teach health and physical education and coach swimming and football.
Though he has no prior experience running for the school board, as a former Madison County sheriff, he said he understands the political process and what it means to run an organization with a large budget.
“I can be a school board member that is very well knowledgeable of what the problems are and what the solutions will be and also how to spend money wisely for the community,” Thompson said.
Because of his background in law enforcement, the security of students and staff is Tompson’s No. 1 concern.
“Everybody in our school system deserves t have a safe classroom and workplace,” he said. “We’re doing some things now, but we’ve got to make sure all schools are safe.”
Like some other candidates, Thompson is concerned about the anticipated growth of the town and its potential effect on the education system. That means preparing for increases in facilities and staffing.
“We have to have all that in place — or at least a plan for having that in place — before we get there.”
And like others, Thompson would like to see stronger vocational education programs.
“We do some of it now, but personally, I think we need to do more,” he said. “As a society we need more plumbers, electricians and HVAC people. Not everyone wants to or needs to go to college.”