1 p.m. update
ANDERSON — John Aukerman, Republican inspector for precinct 3-4 at Redbud Estates, said voting has remained constant at his location. Of the 838 voters registered to vote, 115 had voted around 12:30 p.m.
"The first hour was really slow," he said. "We had like two voters."
Aukerman said the equipment has "functioned perfectly" and they have addressed any concerns by people confused by straight ticket voting procedures.
"We talk them through it," he said with a smile.
Voter turnout is normally higher during presidential elections or when voting for Congressional representatives Aukerman said, but local government should be more important to people.
"It has immediate effects," he said.
11 a.m. update
Despite blue skies and mild conditions, voter numbers remained low during the late morning and early afternoon hours.
Amanda Peeples is the Republican inspector for two precincts located inside the Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She said 88 people turned out to vote just before 11 a.m. out of the 1,100 registered to vote there.
"We had about 40 or 50 absentee votes," Peeples said of the combined district numbers.
With the exception of a "rude" voter upset about people campaigning outside the polls, Peeples said things were running smoothly.
"The equipment is a lot easier than it has been," she said. "All in all it's been a really good day."
Regina Judd, a Democrat who worked the polling site with Peeples, said they have a "good group" working together for this year's election.
7 a.m. update
Bundled in a long coat to keep warm in the predawn hours, Karen Quashie was one of the first people in line to vote at the Indiana Army National Guard on Tuesday.
Quashie, a teacher who works in Indianapolis, said she always votes as early as she can on Election Day.
"I have to get on the highway," she said with a laugh.
Quashie said voting has always been important to her family, starting with her grandfather who was born in 1860 and lived to be 100 years old.
"We have a voice and we should use it," she said.
Lloyd Brown, a Republican inspector, said things were running smoothly at the armory, which is the polling site of precincts 1-1, 1-4 and 1-7.
"Just trying to get used to the new system," he said. "Instead of a clerk and judge for each precinct, we now have a clerk and judge for all three. It kind of slows you down a little bit when you are checking the records."
Brown said the machines opened up smooth and there have not been any problems. He is hoping to see a 30 to 40 percent turnout of voters in this year's election.
Campaign workers were in place shortly after the polls opened at the armory, including Tim Funk who was talking to a former coworker outside the polls.
David Barr, 68, said he used to vote for a favorite candidate, but anymore he sticks to voting for the Republican party.
"I vote based on Christian values," Barr said.
Funk, a Democrat running for the District 1 seat on the Anderson City Council, said Barr should vote for him because "he knows I'll get the job done."
"It's a party thing," Barr said, shaking his head. "I have to vote for my Christian, biblical values and I can't support your party."
