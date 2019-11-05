7 a.m. update
ANDERSON — Bundled in a long coat to keep warm in the predawn hours, Karen Quashie was one of the first people in line to vote at the Indiana Army National Guard on Tuesday.
Quashie, a teacher who works in Indianapolis, said she always votes as early as she can on Election Day.
"I have to get on the highway," she said with a laugh.
Quashie said voting has always been important to her family, starting with her grandfather who was born in 1860 and lived to be 100 years old.
"We have a voice and we should use it," she said.
Lloyd Brown, a Republican inspector, said things were running smoothly at the armory, which is the polling site of precincts 1-1, 1-4 and 1-7.
"Just trying to get used to the new system," he said. "Instead of a clerk and judge for each precinct, we now have a clerk and judge for all three. It kind of slows you down a little bit when you are checking the records."
Brown said the machines opened up smooth and there have not been any problems. He is hoping to see a 30 to 40 percent turnout of voters in this year's election.
Campaign workers were in place shortly after the polls opened at the armory, including Tim Funk who was talking to a former coworker outside the polls.
David Barr, 68, said he used to vote for a favorite candidate, but anymore he sticks to voting for the Republican party.
"I vote based on Christian values," Barr said.
Funk, a Democrat running for the District 1 seat on the Anderson City Council, said Barr should vote for him because "he knows I'll get the job done."
"It's a party thing," Barr said, shaking his head. "I have to vote for my Christian, biblical values and I can't support your party."
