ALEXANDRIA — About a month ago, Alexandria resident Becky Harper filled in an application for a mail-in ballot because she wasn’t sure what the status of the election would be because of COVID-19.
“I didn’t know if we were going to the polls today or not. It was an opportunity offered, so I decided to take advantage of it,” she said.
Though many voters were like Harper and took the opportunity to vote remotely, poll monitors in the northern reaches of Madison County said steady streams of voters were coming through the various sites in Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Orestes and Summitville.
But Harper, who said she has voted in each primary and general election for 44 years since she turned 18, said she may never go back to a polling site again and continue to make her wishes known from her dining room table.
“Sometimes going to the polls, you feel rushed,” she said. “With the mail-in ballot, you’ve got the ballot in front of you, but you have the time to sit and do the research.”
In addition to the convenience, Harper said, she believes voting on a paper ballot is more secure.
“I’m not a fan of electronic voting machines, so I do think paper is safer. I just think too much can go wrong with the electronic,” she said.
Harper said she’s not at all worried that some uncounted ballots might be found months later tucked away in a basement.
“I’m not big on conspiracy theories. Getting lost in the mail is always a possibility, obviously, but as far as them getting hoarded somewhere. Not at all,” she said.
Denise Spooner also voted early, but she cast her ballot at the county courthouse so she could work as a monitor at various polling sites on Election Day.
Though she has voted in the past, Spooner admitted this was her first time voting in a primary. However, she said, she’s committed to continuing to doing so in the future.
“I am very heavily invested in the cause,” she said. “My eyes were opened big time to a lot of things that are going on on a local level. I will never miss a primary for the rest of my life as long as I am able.”
Monitoring the northern reaches of the county, Spooner said she believes the turnout may be a little greater than usual for a primary, observing a minimum of a dozen cars in the parking lots of each polling site at any given time.
“The polls are consistent. It seems like people are in and out in a reasonable time,” she said. “It’s not a long line, but a consistent line of voters.”
