ANDERSON — Just like four years ago Republican President Donald Trump led a sweep of most of the contested races in Madison County on Election Day.
Candidates of the Republican Party won all 10 offices on Tuesday’s ballot by clear margins for elected county government offices.
Election Day was marred by voters having to wait hours to cast their ballots.
A total of 52,274 ballots were cast with many voters waiting in line for four to six hours. The turnout in Madison County was 57%.
Trump received 60% of the vote in the county against Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race. Four years ago Trump carried Madison County with 59% of the vote.
Straight party voting went heavily in favor of the Republican Party by a margin of 5,255 votes. Four years ago the GOP advantage in straight party voting was 3,178.
The straight party vote for the Republican Party candidates could have impacted the at-large race for the three seats on the Madison County Council.
Democrat Tom Newman Jr. finished fourth, 5,066 votes behind first-time Republican candidate Mikeal Vaughn.
The Madison County Election Board and Clerk Olivia Pratt warned there would be long lines on Election Day after two commissioners denied funding to purchase additional voting machines.
Earlier this year, the Madison County Election Board voted to consolidate precincts citing a lack of necessary poll workers and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 40 voting locations in the county Tuesday.
Throughout the county there were reports of long lines of people waiting to cast their ballots, in some cases more than five hours.
Some voting locations didn’t complete voting until close to four hours after the polls closed at 6 p.m.
The final results were not known until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
People waiting in line expressed displeasure with the lack of voting machines at many of the polling places.
Locations that reported the longest wait times included the Summer Lake housing subdivision, Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds in Alexandria, Florida Station Church of God, Adams Township and Richland Township.
Pratt said Wednesday it was after midnight when the last ballots cast in the county.
The county had 140 voting machines available, she said.
Pratt said earlier this year when Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps voted not to adopt the vote center plan there was a request to purchase 30 more machines.
Commissioner John Richwine voted to approve the vote centers and the purchase of additional equipment.
“The commissoners denied the funding and threatened a lawsuit,” Pratt said. “That was the cause of the long lines.
“We’re terribly sorry for the voters,” she said. “This never should have happened.
“We warned the commissioners this would happen,” Pratt said.
Pratt said she will renew her request for the adoption of vote centers next year to begin with the 2022 election.
