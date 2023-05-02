ANDERSON — Voting was described as light and steady as the polls opened Tuesday for the primary.
People stood in line as the polls opened in Lapel, and about 15 people voted in the first hour.
Candidates for the Republican Party nomination for the town’s clerk/treasurer position Laura Pilkington and Teresa Retherford were joined by council candidate Gary Shuck outside the polling location to greet voters.
Teresa Smock, an election official at the Zion Baptist Church, said voting started off slowly as she stood in a room where no people were casting ballots.
Outside was Rodney Chamberlain, a candidate for the Democrat Party nomination for mayor, and incumbent council at-large candidate Rebecca Crumes.
Chamberlain said he was planning to visit several polling locations during the day and encourage people to vote.
“The key today is to get out to vote and tell people who you want to see as your next mayor,” he said. “We still have work to do to make Anderson a better place for everybody.
“I hope at the end of the day that we all come together as one community to bring what’s best for our children, grandchildren and seniors.”
At the Wesley Free Methodist Church there were 38 ballots cast in the first hour.
Former state Rep. Terri Austin was working the location for Democratic city council at-large candidate Jahnae Erpenbach, and Mike Anderson was working the site for Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“I think the weather is going to be with us at least part of the day,” Austin said of the cold but dry start to the day. “It’s really important that people exercise their right to vote in every election.”
Democrats running for council positions were at the UAW Local 1963 union hall. There had been about 20 votes cast as of 8 a.m.
Incumbent Joe Newman in the 6th District was joined at the location by challenger Donita Thompson and Meredith Armstrong, running for one of the three at-large nominations.