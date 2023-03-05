ANDERSON — Democrat Tony Watters has outlined proposals to address the three biggest issues facing Anderson in announcing his bid for mayor.
Watters, 56, retired from the Anderson Police Department after serving 31.5 years and was a detective, major and chief of police.
He is running in the May primary for the party’s nomination against two-term incumbent Thomas Broderick Jr. and Rodney Chamberlain.
In deciding to run for the mayor’s office, Watters said Anderson was once the world headquarters for two divisions of General Motors.
“If we had that potential 50 years ago, you can imagine the untapped potential we have today,” he said in an email response to The Herald Bulletin.
“This is my home and one of the best places in the country to live, work and raise a family. That’s why I have never lived outside of the city limits.”
Watters said what’s needed is to have progressive leadership in place and someone with a vision for the future and a plan for managed, responsible growth.
He said the three biggest issues facing the community are jobs, drugs and homelessness.
“Anderson needs to work harder to bring more jobs to the community,” Watters said. “I have explored a number of business leads that will expand the skill set of our workforce, and we have the resources, the available real estate and the skilled manpower to make it happen.”
Addressing the drug problem starts with the cause of the crime, he said.
“I want to create a new pilot program that pairs officers with mental health and domestic violence specialists from our local nonprofits agencies for specialized training,” Watters said.
“I know we need to be able to educate residents on the resources available within our community, so we can provide them with immediate victim services, and the best way to do that is work with our nonprofit neighbors to solve our shared problems together.”
He would like to increase the police presence in the areas with the highest crime rate, such as gun violence and opioid use.
“This doesn’t mean we have to hire more officers,” Watters said. “It means officers need to get out into the community more and return to community policing. Increase safe housing, recovery and vocational assistance programs.”
He said the city’s current approach to addressing our homeless neighbors isn’t working.
“I want to help the people who are living in our parks and on the trails, behind wooded businesses, and under our bridges by giving them the resources they need to rebuild their lives,” he said. I have a simple three-step approach to tackle the homelessness issue.”
Watters wants to reevaluate the existing programs, look at how other communities have successfully reduced the homeless population and make public safety and public health a priority in public spaces.
“My long-term strategy is to alleviate homelessness by looking into ways to develop more housing options that are accessible to those with lower incomes while maintaining a high degree of safety for residents.”
Watters said if elected, he will at first collaborate with city department heads, City Council members and community leaders to resolve problems.
“All operating and capital budgets will be reviewed, in addition to key programs, policies, administrative procedures and services,” he said. “I want to keep citizens informed while encouraging their participation in the decisions that will help shape our future.”