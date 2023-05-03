ANDERSON — The primary election for the mayoral nominations in both political parties was decided by a handful of votes.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. turned back a challenge from Rodney Chamberlain by 32 votes with Tony Watters receiving 227 votes.
The race for the Republican Party nomination was even closer with Jon Bell winning by four votes over Rob Jozwiak and 13 over Carol Miller.
Chamberlain’s campaign is considering requesting a recount.
Campaign consultant Lindsay Brown said Wednesday the campaign is keeping its options open.
“We’re concerned about some absentee ballots,” he said. “We want to make sure the voice of all the voters is heard.”
Jozwiak has not returned telephone calls from The Herald Bulletin to determine if he will request a recount.
Miller said Tuesday she will not request a recount.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Election Board, said the deadline to file for a recount is May 16.
He said a recount request is filed with the Madison County Clerk’s office, which assigns it to a judge.
Willis said the court would appoint three members to a recount commission.
He said in the past the chairman of each political party appoints a commissioner and the judge names the third.
Willis said there are 12 current absentee ballots that have a signature issue.
“We sent letters, and the deadline to respond is May 12,” he said. “The voter can return the affidavit or resolve the issue in the Election Room.”
Willis said he didn’t know which party is involved with the 12 absentee ballots.
Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system there have been two requested recounts.
Following the 2022 primary election Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Darlene Likens.
Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.
Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3 primary election.
During the recount process Likens lost and gained one vote to maintain the three-vote margin.
There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the city of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The appointed three-member recount commission counted the ballots by hand.
There was no change in the results.
Willis said historically there have been the two recounts with no change in the final results.
“The machine count will not change,” he said. “There could be a change in absentee ballots, but we watch them closely.”