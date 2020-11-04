ANDERSON — As vote counting in several battleground states across the country continued Wednesday, the electoral uncertainty of the presidential race was weighing on the minds of local residents, many of whom spent hours the previous day waiting to cast their ballots.
For some, anger over a shortage of voting machines at several locations was mixed with apprehension over the vote counting process in states like Michigan – which late Wednesday afternoon was called by multiple news outlets for Democrat Joe Biden – and Pennsylvania, where as many as 1 million mail-in ballots remained to be counted.
“I don’t have any confidence at all that it’ll be counted correctly,” said Anderson resident Ed Engelman. “Any more, it’s just how bad we allow certain entities to cheat. In the major cities, they’ve been getting away with it for 50 years, maybe even longer than that. They don’t even hide it anymore.”
Engelman said it’s plausible that, especially in Pennsylvania, the issue could make its way to the Supreme Court.
Others were also distressed by difficulties in voting. Michael Downham of Anderson said when he voted Tuesday morning, he found his polling place understaffed.
“I think (my vote) will be counted, but I do also believe that there was some voter suppression here,” he said. “We had five machines, and there’s a line wrapped clear across the entire building at least twice, and I feel like it’s done on purpose. It’s ridiculous. It needs to be better than this.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, recalled that in 2016, the final result declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential election didn’t become apparent until the middle of the night.
“With all the questions and turmoil, I expect it to take a day or two to sort out,” he said. Locally, he added, voters should have full confidence in the state’s vote counting process.
“We have a good system in Indiana that we utilize here in Madison County,” Willis said. “I don’t question our absentee system at all.”
With the presidential election undoubtedly driving heavy local turnout, officials said they understand concerns about vote counts being accurate and prompt.
“That is what everybody strives for that works with this,” said Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party. “I don’t care if it’s Republican or Democrat votes, they have to be counted. We all strive for that, and I think that other states do, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.