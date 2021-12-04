25 Years Ago — 1996
Dec. 1 — Highland put the Madison Heights guards into a trap from which the Pirates couldn’t escape and the Scots squeezed them into submission 72-48 at the MH gym Saturday night. Jake Pinkerton and Arthur Hyatt each scored 19 points to pace the Scots’ attack, but the single biggest factor was the Highland trap. “Even when we didn’t get a turnover, we forced a quick shot with it,” said Highland coach Ray Sims.
Dec. 3 — Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger doesn’t take orders from many people, but Thursday, the apron-donning sheriff will be as polite as he can be. Mellinger is among 70 community leaders to take part in the “Tips for Hungry Lips” program, an annual fund-raiser to benefit the East Central Regional Indiana Food Bank. During the program, local “celebrities” will wait table at the Elks Club on Broadway. All tips are donated to the Meridian St. food bank.
50 Years Ago — 1971
Dec. 3 — A new flag flies over the Guide Lamp Division plant in Anderson. The banner and the 1971 Environment Protection Citation were presented to Guide general manager Carol Dobos by James J. O’Connor, editor-in-chief of Power Magazine. The Citation, for Guide’s water pollution control, is given to just eight industrial installations in the United States.
Dec. 5 — Anderson’s second annual Community Christmas Concerts series will begin Monday and continue the next two weeks in the City Building Auditorium. The Anderson High School Concert Band, directed by Donald Hoffman, will open the series. The concert series is free to the public, and all attending adults will receive a $2 gift certificate, good for one of 60 sponsoring stores.
100 Years Ago — 1921
Dec. 1 — Probably the largest hog ever delivered in Anderson was received yesterday by the Hughes-Curry Packing Company. A three year old big type Poland China porker, weighing nine hundred pounds was sold to the packing company by Harry and Crat Neese, of Perkinsville. They bought the hog from B.B. Johnson & Son, of Aroma, and fattened it.
Dec. 1 — The Arrow Radio Laboratory operated by several Anderson wireless operators at the home of Herbert Norvell on Arrow Avenue is making preparations for a public radiophone demonstration. Last night they heard an address from the vice-president of the International Association of Rotary Clubs from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and later in the evening an opera playing out of a Chicago theater. The voices of the artists were transmitted clearly.
From the 1800sDec. 29, 1894 — The American wire nail works will be shut down today for repairs. The steam will be turned off for the first time since September. Ten new blocks will be added in the wire department, increasing the force twenty men. Seven new machines will be added to the 137 in the nail mill. It is expected to be back in operation by the 15th.
Dec. 29, 1894 — Five hundred on the side and a decree of divorce is the modest request of Madonna Wood. Her husband has been untrue to her she asserts, and has besides accused her wrongfully of little intrigues. She asserts that her husband often looks upon the cup when it is red, and has blew many a billowy foam off of a five-cent schooner.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
