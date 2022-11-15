ELWOOD
Head coach: Ryan VanSkyock (0-0, in first year at Elwood;36-36, in fourth year overall)
All-time tournament record: 59-105
Sectional titles: 2 (last in 1960)
2022-23 SCHEDULE
Date;Opponent;Time
Nov. 21;at Waldron;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3;Daleville;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 6;at Tipton;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9;at Madison-Grant;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;Providence Cristo-Rey;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16;Blackford;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17; Union (Modoc);noon
Dec. 17;at Northwestern;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21;at Eastbrook;8 p.m.
Jan. 2-7; Madison County Tournament;TBD
Jan. 13;at Alexandria;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14;at Sheridan;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20;Mississinewa;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27;Frankton;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2;Tri-Central;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7;Southern Wells;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10;at Eastern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14;at Taylor;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17;at Oak Hill;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18;at Cowan;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21;Clinton Central;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22;at Anderson Prep;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24;Wes-Del;7:30 p.m.