ELWOOD

Head coach: Ryan VanSkyock (0-0, in first year at Elwood;36-36, in fourth year overall)

All-time tournament record: 59-105

Sectional titles: 2 (last in 1960)

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Date;Opponent;Time

Nov. 21;at Waldron;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3;Daleville;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6;at Tipton;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9;at Madison-Grant;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10;Providence Cristo-Rey;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16;Blackford;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17; Union (Modoc);noon

Dec. 17;at Northwestern;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21;at Eastbrook;8 p.m.

Jan. 2-7; Madison County Tournament;TBD

Jan. 13;at Alexandria;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14;at Sheridan;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20;Mississinewa;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27;Frankton;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2;Tri-Central;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7;Southern Wells;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10;at Eastern;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14;at Taylor;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17;at Oak Hill;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18;at Cowan;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21;Clinton Central;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22;at Anderson Prep;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24;Wes-Del;7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video