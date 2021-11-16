Nov. 27;at Wes-Del;8 p.m.
Dec. 1;at Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4;at Daleville;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7;Tipton;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;Madison-Grant;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;at Blackford;8 p.m.
Dec. 18;Northwestern;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22;Eastbrook;8 p.m.
Dec. 30;Liberty Christian;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3;Madison County tournament;thru Jan. 8
Jan. 14;Alexandria;8 p.m.
Jan. 15;Sheridan;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21;at Mississinewa;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;at Frankton;8 p.m.
Feb. 3;at Tri-Central;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8;at Southern Wells;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;Eastern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15;Taylor;6 p.m.
Feb. 18;Oak Hill;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19;Cowan;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22;at Clinton Central;7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.