ELWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Michael Karn (0-9, second year)
Last year: 0-9
Last five years: 3-45
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, vs. Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, vs. Tipton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2, at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, vs. Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, vs. Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, vs. Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 36 OPPONENTS
Alexandria (4-6 last year)
Blackford (1-8)
Bluffton (4-6)
Eastbrook (11-1)
Eastern (7-3)
Frankton (3-7)
Tipton (10-2)