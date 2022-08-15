ELWOOD PANTHERS

Head coach: Michael Karn (0-9, second year)

Last year: 0-9

Last five years: 3-45

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19, vs. Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, vs. Tipton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, at Blackford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, vs. Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, vs. Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, vs. Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 36 OPPONENTS

Alexandria (4-6 last year)

Blackford (1-8)

Bluffton (4-6)

Eastbrook (11-1)

Eastern (7-3)

Frankton (3-7)

Tipton (10-2)

Tags

Trending Video