ELWOOD PANTHERS
Head Coach: Michael Karn (0-19, two seasons)
2023 Record: 0-10
Postseason Record: 25-38
Sectional titles: 2 (last, 2000)
Regional titles: 1 (1987)
Semistate titles: 1 (1987)
Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 1:58 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.