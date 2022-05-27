Steven Tyler enters treatment, Aerosmith cancels shows
BOSTON — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Tyler, 74, has made no secret of his lifelong struggle with substance abuse disorder.
The band's June and July shows in Las Vegas have been canceled, and the goal is to start performing again in September, the band posted.
The band promised refunds for the canceled shows.
Actor Angela Lansbury to receive a special Tony Award
NEW YORK — The folks who hand out Tony Awards believe five is not enough for Angela Lansbury.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Monday that the legendary actor will receive a 2022 special Tony for lifetime achievement in the theater, making it her sixth.
Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957 in “Hotel Paradiso” and won Tonys for “Mame” in 1966, “Dear World” in 1969, “Gypsy” in 1974, “Sweeney Todd” in 1979 and “Blithe Spirit” in 2009. Other Broadway credits include “A Little Night Music,” “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” and “Anyone Can Whistle.”
The “Murder, She Wrote” star has six Golden Globes and 18 Emmy nominations as well as an honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures. Lansbury also has a National Medal of Arts and a Kennedy Center Honor.
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band to tour in US, Europe
NEW YORK — The Boss is hitting the road again, and the E Street Band band is coming with him.
The rockers announced early in the week that they will begin an arena tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.
Details on the cities the rockers will visit in the U.S. will be announced later, but it'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.
The North American dates will be split into two segments, with a second leg beginning in August.
The group's last release was the 2020 album “Letter to You."