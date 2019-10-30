Legend, Clarkson join for classic duet
NEW YORK — John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on “The Voice,” have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”
The song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is a duet that has a man trying to convince a woman to stay overnight at his home on a cold winter’s night. It’s been a flashpoint of the #MeToo era, with foes calling it everything from sexist to an ode to date rape.
Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell of HBO’s “Insecure” wrote the new take, which includes Clarkson leading the lyrics:
What will my friends think (I think they should rejoice)
If I have one more drink? (It’s your body, and your choice.)
Gone are such lines as, “Gosh, your lips look delicious,” sung by the man, and “Say, what’s in this drink?” by the woman.
Boxer Douglas to promote long odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — James “Buster” Douglas will mark the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with a campaign aimed at inspiring others who face long odds.
Douglas, 59, joined organizers at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday to announce a series of “42 to 1” events framed around his unlikely 1990 victory to raise funds for workforce development, diversity and self-help programs for at-risk youth.
A Columbus native, Douglas met Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion, in the ring in Tokyo on Feb. 11, 1990. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset over a man feared for his prowess in the ring and considered the best boxer in the world at the time. He lost the title to Evander Holyfield that October.
The Tyson-Douglas contest gained new attention with the release of an ESPN documentary, also titled “42 to 1,” in December. ESPN plans to air the documentary and send some of its personalities to participate in a celebratory gala in February.
Fires push out residents, celebs
LOS ANGELES — A wildfire swept through the star-studded hills of Los Angeles on Monday, destroying several large homes and forcing LeBron James and thousands of others to flee. Meanwhile, a blaze in Northern California wine country exploded in size.
The flames that roared up a steep hillside near the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles’ Brentwood section illustrated the danger the state faces as high winds batter both ends of California and threaten to turn any spark into a devastating inferno.
The Hollywood premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” was canceled Monday night.
‘Game of Thrones’ prequel green-lit
LOS ANGELES — HBO is green-lighting a new “Game of Thrones” prequel after reportedly canceling another that starred Naomi Watts.
The cable channel said Tuesday that it’s given a 10-episode order to “House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May.
The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” HBO said. The new drama was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, whose credits include “Colony.”
It will focus on House Targaryen, made famous in “Game of Thrones” by Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys and her fearsome dragons.
Casting and an air date were not announced.
