Tate Modern aims to take 'personal' look at Andy Warhol
LONDON — Andy Warhol's portraits of New York drag queens and trans women are going on display at London's Tate Modern in a show that aims to find new angles on the iconic American artist.
Tate Modern director Frances Morris said Monday the exhibition will take "a more human and personal look" at Warhol, who died in 1987. The gallery says the exhibition highlights his private beliefs and background as a "shy, gay man from a religious, migrant, low-income household."
The exhibition includes many of Warhol's best-known images, including Coke bottles, soup cans and celebrities including Marylin Monroe, Dolly Parton and Debbie Harry.
The exhibition runs from March 12 to Sept. 6, 2020.
Bronx steps in 'Joker' movie become a tourist attraction
NEW YORK — Move over, Rocky, there's a new stairway to climb.
A set of outdoor steps in the Bronx has become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie "Joker."
The stairs are between two buildings on Shakespeare Avenue, about a half-mile from Yankee Stadium.
In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup.
These days, neighborhood residents using the steps are being joined by tourists trying to recreate the scene.
The visitors have been taking selfies, and some have even shown up in costume.
Coming to the stairs is "really immersive," said Oliver Bonallack, visiting from Brighton, England.
"You never really get to experience a film first-hand," he said. "I feel like it is so iconic."
Not everyone is thrilled with the upsurge in popularity.
"We live in the neighborhood, it's taking up all of our time, we're all being inconvenienced," said Bronx resident Cathyrine Spencer. "Every day when I come down the stairs, I have to go through a barrage of people."
The stairway joins the ranks of well-known movie settings, like that of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art seen in "Rocky."
