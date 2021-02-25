ANDERSON — The Race, Equity and Inclusion workgroup is likely to make a couple of additions in an effort to enhance its ability to execute its core mission.
Started as a way to improve the juvenile justice system, newly elected juvenile court Judge Stephen Koester said he would like to broaden the workgroup with a series of new subcommittees.
Members said they also would like to see someone from law enforcement join the group.
“As I thought through this, I am very much into action, seeing results from this,” Koester told the 34 community members who attended Thursday’s meeting on the Zoom platform. He said forming subcommittees likely would lead to higher productivity, allowing them to do their work then report back to the workgroup as a whole on their activities.
Among the possible subcommittees, Koester said, are ones devoted to education, employment and housing.
“If we do anything about REI, it has to include the youth,” he said. “I think we all know enough youth to get together and let their voices be heard. Let them talk. I’m sure they could come up with stuff we never even think about.”
A subcommittee on higher education would be helpful in the collection of data to help the subcommittees with their work, Koester said.
The workgroup already has a health care subcommittee, but Koester said perhaps a mental health subcommittee can be spun off.
“I think it’s an important enough issue to be on its own is mental health,” he said.
The Madison County courts have gone through training and are developing an ongoing program that would require employees to maintain a specified number of professional development hours in the area of race, equity and inclusion, Koester said.
Following a presentation by Tiana Davis, policy director for the Equity and Justice Center for Children’s Policy and Law, Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire, asked whether Davis believed having law enforcement involved in the REI Workgroup would be a good idea as it works toward racial and social justice. In the past, the occasional law enforcement official, including Sheriff Scott Mellinger, has sat in on a workgroup meeting.
“Law enforcement is the key to opening the door to the justice system,” Davis said.
Other workgroup members said there are some efforts underway to add a law enforcement officer to the workgroup, which already includes health care, education and government officials.
Workgroup participant Lindsay Brown said though he agrees law enforcement should be represented, he would like to see a patrol officer rather than an administrator added to the group.
“When we talk about bringing in police officers, the ones we bring into groups like this are the ones we don’t really need,” he said. “They’re not actually doing the work, and they aren’t doing the actual meeting on a day-to-day basis with people. That’s where the sentencing disparity actually start is when the young minority is arrested.”
However, anti-bias trainer and diversity expert Tamie Dixon-Tatum said she would like to see both a patrolman and a law enforcement administrator added to the workgroup.
“Now you have a balance. You have the ones interacting with the public and those making the decisions,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.