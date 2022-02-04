29
Years since L.A. last hosted the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 52-17 at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl XXVII.
8
Super Bowls hosted in the City of Angels. Only Miami (11) and New Orleans (10) have played host more often.
1
Overall draft position for Rams QB Matthew Stafford (2009) and Bengals QB Joe Burrow (2020). It’s just the second time QBs taken No. 1 overall will square off in the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning and Cam Newton did it in Super Bowl 50.
74
Combined ages of Rams head coach Sean McVay (36) and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (38), the youngest in Super Bowl history. Taylor worked as a Rams assistant under McVay in 2017-18.
1,947
League-leading receiving yards for Rams WR Cooper Kupp. It’s the fourth time the NFL’s leading receiver has made it to the Super Bowl. The previous three won the big game.
6
The Bengals are one of six active franchises never to have won a Super Bowl, NFL or AFL championship. The others are the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.
Compiled by George Bremer, CNHI Sports Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.