ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal criminal charges against a Fairmount man who allegedly attempted to have sex with a 14 year old girl.
Gordon L. Cook, 50, was arrested by Elwood police on Sunday outside the Needler’s Market while he was being confronted by several people.
The prosecutor’s office on Thursday charged Cook with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, along with three Level 6 felony charges of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Cook was scheduled to appear in video court but has posted a $10,000 bond and was released from the Madison County Jail.
Cook during his initial hearing said he is an owner/operator of a truck and earns approximately $2,500 per week.
Cook consented to being arrested and interviewed by Elwood police and on the ride to the police station said he messed up.
“I said many things and sent her pictures and I should not have and I regret it,” the probable cause affidavit states Cook remarking.
Cook told Elwood police he was on a dating site and the girl first said she was 22 years old. After the girl said she was 14, Cook indicated it was “some kind of a game.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, Cook admitted to sending the girl three nude photographs.
Cook said during the interview that they were inappropriate pictures and that he regretted sending them.
Police also found several text messages to the girl between Dec. 11, 2020 and Jan. 7 that he wanted to perform sex acts on her.
In one of the text messages Cook admitted to knowing the girl was 14 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.